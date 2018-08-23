York increases city’s hotel occupation tax to 5 percent

YORK, Neb. (AP) _ The city of York has increased its hotel occupation tax to 5 percent, up from the 3 1/2 percent that has been in place since 2014.

The York News-Times reports that the city council recently voted unanimously to approve the raise, with no pushback from the public. The increase will generate an additional $100,000 in revenue, based on city estimates.

The tax was enacted to help pay for operating costs associated with the Holthus Convention Center.

Terri Carlson, the center’s director, also asked city officials to make clear in budget documents that the center is not supported by property taxes.