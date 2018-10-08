York, Lincoln, Grand Island natives elected as officers for UNMC Student Senate

University of Nebraska Medical Center medical students in the College of Medicine Sarah Hotovy of York, and Keith Ozanne of Lincoln, will serve, respectively, as UNMC Student Senate president and vice president for the current 2018-19 school year.

Hotovy of York, Neb., also will represent UNMC as a non-voting member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Other Student Senate officers for 2018-19, and their hometowns, are: secretary: Jessica Wiens, UNMC College of Public Health master’s degree student, of Grand Island; and treasurer Scott Mulder College of Medicine, biochemistry and molecular biology graduate student, of Sioux Falls, S.D.