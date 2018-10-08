class="post-template-default single single-post postid-339665 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
York, Lincoln, Grand Island natives elected as officers for UNMC Student Senate | KRVN Radio

York, Lincoln, Grand Island natives elected as officers for UNMC Student Senate

BY UNMC | October 8, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
York, Lincoln, Grand Island natives elected as officers for UNMC Student Senate
Courtesy

University of Nebraska Medical Center medical students in the College of Medicine Sarah Hotovy of York, and Keith Ozanne of Lincoln, will serve, respectively, as UNMC Student Senate president and vice president for the current 2018-19 school year.

Hotovy of York, Neb., also will represent UNMC as a non-voting member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Other Student Senate officers for 2018-19, and their hometowns, are: secretary: Jessica Wiens, UNMC College of Public Health master’s degree student, of Grand Island; and treasurer Scott Mulder College of Medicine, biochemistry and molecular biology graduate student, of Sioux Falls, S.D.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments