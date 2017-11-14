class="post-template-default single single-post postid-272073 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
York Man Charged in August “Hit Accident” Death | KRVN Radio

York Man Charged in August “Hit Accident” Death

BY Luke Fochtman | November 14, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
York Man Charged in August “Hit Accident” Death

YORK, Neb. – A charge have been filed against a York resident, 56-year-old Douglas Sandall, in regards to the August 19th hit-and-run fatality of 40-year-old Chad K. Chapman.

York County Attorney Chris Johnson details the charge.

The York County Sheriff’s Office initially received a report around 9:15 p.m. on August 19th, that a vehicle was parked in the middle of Road 11 between Roads J and K. A subsequent search of the area revealed the body of Chapman in a ditch. Sandall turned himself into authorities on August 21st.

In the State of Nebraska, a Class III Felony carries a possible sentence of 0-4 years imprisonment, 9-24 months post-release supervision, and a $25,000 fine.

A felony first appearance for Sandall will take place in the coming weeks.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments