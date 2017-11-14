York Man Charged in August “Hit Accident” Death

YORK, Neb. – A charge have been filed against a York resident, 56-year-old Douglas Sandall, in regards to the August 19th hit-and-run fatality of 40-year-old Chad K. Chapman.

York County Attorney Chris Johnson details the charge.

The York County Sheriff’s Office initially received a report around 9:15 p.m. on August 19th, that a vehicle was parked in the middle of Road 11 between Roads J and K. A subsequent search of the area revealed the body of Chapman in a ditch. Sandall turned himself into authorities on August 21st.

In the State of Nebraska, a Class III Felony carries a possible sentence of 0-4 years imprisonment, 9-24 months post-release supervision, and a $25,000 fine.

A felony first appearance for Sandall will take place in the coming weeks.