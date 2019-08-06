York Man Dies Monday From Vehicle Accident

BURWELL- 75-year-old Dennis J. Neville of York passed away at a Lincoln Hospital early Monday morning, due to injuries received Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident north of Burwell. The victim was transported by ambulance to Valley County Hospital in Ord before being transferred to Lincoln for advanced treatment.

Early information indicates that Neville was operating a 4×4 “side by side” utility vehicle northbound on Highway 11 when his vehicle was overtaken and struck a northbound pilot vehicle escorting a truck carrying a commercial “wide load.” The truck was not involved in the collision.

The driver of the pilot vehicle, identified as 83-year-old Wanda Mueller of Scottsbluff, was issued a citation for Reckless Driving at the scene. Additional charges may be filed as the result of an ongoing Nebraska State Patrol investigation into the cause of the accident.