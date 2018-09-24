York man killed in two-vehicle accident near York bypass

YORK, Neb. – On September 22, 2018 at approximately 7:54 PM, there was a two car accident at the intersection of South 21st Street and Highway 81, better known as the York bypass.

Lavonne Friesen, of Bradshaw, was driving north on Highway 81 in a Ford Sedan, and Roy Berner, of York, was entering the roadway, onto Highway 81 from 21st Street, in a sport utility vehicle. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Evidence at the scene indicated that there was an initial impact between the two vehicles, and then a secondary impact after one or both vehicles spun due to the force of the initial impact. Both drivers were transported to York General Hospital. Sadly, Mr. Berner was later pronounced dead at Bryan West in Lincoln.

There was no evidence or indication at the scene and/or during contact with either driver that led investigating officers to suspect the involvement of alcohol or drugs by either party. Both parties were wearing seatbelts.