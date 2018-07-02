class="post-template-default single single-post postid-321178 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
York man shoots girlfriend in leg with BB gun

BY News | July 2, 2018
RRN/YPD

YORK – A York man was arrested last week after shooting his girlfriend in the leg with a BB gun. According to the York Police Department, 25-year-old Zachary Chohon was cuffed Thursday afternoon after his girlfriend called police, stating she had been shot. Chohon allegedly shot his girlfriend after she asked for her property back. Chohon was charged with 2nd Degree Assault and Possession of Deadly Weapon-Commission of a Felon. A court date has not been set.

