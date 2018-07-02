York man shoots girlfriend in leg with BB gun

YORK – A York man was arrested last week after shooting his girlfriend in the leg with a BB gun. According to the York Police Department, 25-year-old Zachary Chohon was cuffed Thursday afternoon after his girlfriend called police, stating she had been shot. Chohon allegedly shot his girlfriend after she asked for her property back. Chohon was charged with 2nd Degree Assault and Possession of Deadly Weapon-Commission of a Felon. A court date has not been set.