York man shot by Seward Co. deputy & arrested for string of vehicle thefts

SEWARD – On Saturday, January 6, 2018 at approximately 0910 hours the Seward County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a stolen vehicle that had crashed into a ditch near the area of 140th and Superior or approximately 5 miles northeast of Pleasant Dale. While the deputy was responding to the incident another call came in of an attempted home invasion at the location of 238th and Adams. The caller stated that the subject had attacked the home owner and had fled on foot. The deputy then re-routed to the report of the home invasion. Once the deputy arrived in the area, he encountered a male subject that fit the description of the home invasion suspect.

During the encounter the suspect would not obey commands and immediately became violent. The suspect then tried to flee in the deputies patrol unit, he was unsuccessful at this attempt. The deputy ordered the suspect to the ground multiple times before deploying his taser two (2) times. Both deployments were unsuccessful at incapacitating the suspect. The suspect was again ordered to get on the ground, at this time the deputy deployed his department issued firearm, ultimately shooting and wounding the suspect.

The deputy then, initiated medical care on the suspect and summoned emergency rescue assistance to respond at the scene. The suspect is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect has been identified as Cody Nielsen, 31, of York, NE. Neilsen has also been taken into custody for a parole violation and multiple felonies. Neilsen is also believed to be a suspect in connection with multiple vehicle thefts in Seward and York County.

The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave pending a review regarding the circumstances of the officer involved shooting.

Seward County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Seward Police Department, Milford Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Seward Volunteer Fire and Rescue.