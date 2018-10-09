York mayor files defense statement for recall petitions

York, Neb. — York’s mayor has submitted his defense statement for inclusion on recall petitions.

Council member Diane Wolfe filed the recall petition affidavit last month, saying Mayor Orval Stahr has broken the trust of the city department heads and is “neglectful of York’s best interests.”

The mayor’s statement says in part: “The accusations made herein have been documented to be false. I will continue to work for economic expansion, balanced budgets and openness in city government.”

The York News-Times reports that Wolfe will have 30 days to collect at least 1,149 signatures from registered city of York voters to get the measure on a ballot for a public vote.

