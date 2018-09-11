York McDonald’s troublemaker sent to jail

YORK – A man who caused havoc at the York McDonald’s will serve several years behind bars. Omaha native, Michael Coleman, 29, originally faced six separate charges, but after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors, Coleman will serve 4-8 years in jail with credit for seven days already served.

Coleman’s charges of Terroristic Threats, Assault on an Officer/Health Care Provider and Criminal Mischief-$5,000 were all reduced after pleading no contest.

According to the York Police Department, the incident began May 20, 2017 when Coleman was involved in an accident on the Interstate 80 westbound off-ramp at the York interchange. Coleman failed to cooperate with law enforcement at the accident scene and proceeded to leave on foot. He then ran to the Connoco gas station just north of McDonald’s where he tried to break into a vehicle. After not having success, Coleman walked across the street to McDonald’s where he allegedly had contact with seven different victims.

One of the victims stated Coleman jumped into the back of his pickup in the drive thru lane. Coleman then got out and punched the driver in the face. He then proceeded to another vehicle and punched a female driver several times in the face, demanding the keys to her vehicle. Coleman then proceeded to enter the restaurant and began to harass people inside. He grabbed one woman and demanded she come with him. After she resisted, he let her go and grabbed her husband’s glasses and put them on his own face. Coleman then punched an employee in the stomach when he was asked to leave, before Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrived and placed him under arrest. The elderly woman who he grabbed had to be transported to York General after being emotionally distraught. Authorities say no one else was injured in the other assaults.