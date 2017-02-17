York Names New City Administrator

YORK, Neb. – At Thursday evening’s York City Council meeting, a new City Administrator was named.

Mayor Orval Stahr recommended to the council the appointment Joseph Frei to fill the administrator role recently vacated by Tara Vasicek. The council voted unanimously in favor of Frei.

Frei brings 25 years of Administrator experience to York and is excited to begin his new journey.

Frei was the former Columbus City Administrator form 1999-2005. He will begin his new position no later than March 1st.

Also at Thursday evening’s York City Council meeting, Director of Public Works Mitch Doht, presented the council with the City of York’s one and six year road project plan.

The one year plan currently has five projects including the new construction of Duchess Dr. in the northeast corner of York near E 16th St. The estimate cost for this new construction is just over $833,000.

Some of the biggest projects on the six year plan include two $1.6 million projects in the reconstruction of Nebraska Ave. from 19th St. to Forrest Heights, and the reconstruction of Blackburn Ave. from 3rd to 9th St.

The one year plan holds a grand total of $2.2 million. The entire one and six year plan, which is subject to change, has a total of 37 projects for a grand total of $16.1 million.

Full project list below

Finally, at Thursday’s City Council meeting a public hearing was held on a Liquor License Application filed by Red’s Flip Side Tavern. The new tavern is set to open in the former 4th Quarter Bar by Chances R. Though it is far from opening condition, the liquor license was granted.