York officials say city facing big tax increase

YORK, Neb. – City officials say York must consider a whopping tax increase among other measures to address budget problems.

The York News-Times reports that Mayor Orval Stahr and City Administrator Joe Frei announced at a special council meeting Wednesday that all of the city’s unrestricted budget reserves have been spent. They also say the tax levy should be more than doubled in the next fiscal year, wages and hiring should be frozen and say more than more than $1 million has to be cut from the budget.

Frei says the problems may seem to have suddenly arisen but actually have been festering over the years. He blamed the loss of the city budget reserves on deferred assessments for property owners and the city’s habit of budgeting “high on expenses and low on revenue.”

Another public meeting on the budget problems is scheduled for Monday.