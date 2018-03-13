York Public Schools Plans Walk Up, Not Walkout

YORK, Neb. – Wednesday is the one month anniversary of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and schools all across the nation are bracing for a student walkout. The walkout calls for 17-minutes of silence, one minute for each of the 17 students and staff killed on that fateful day in February.

However, Wednesday isn’t the only day walkouts are planned. York High School Principal Mitch Bartholomew, says though he stands with the cause, his students and staff have chosen April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting, to exercise their rights and show support.

The Superintendents Association has expressed support for the April 20 walkout.