York Public Schools Receives $20,000 Grant to Enhance Existing After-School Program

York Public Schools has received a $20,000 grant from Beyond School Bells, Nebraska’s statewide expanded learning Network and a public-private partnership housed the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. This grant will be used to enhance our existing after-school program, which serves an average of 110 students each day at YES/YMS.

Our after-school program is in its 6th year of existence and provides extended day learning activities, healthy snacks, and enrichment opportunities for students until 5:30 PM. This grant-funded initiative also provides six weeks of academic programming each summer.

This $20,000 per year, multi-year grant, will allow us to help provide more STEM (Science-Technology-Engineering-Math) and Career Exploration opportunities for our students. The grant will also allow us to develop more partnerships within York County to help grow and sustain our efforts.

“We are excited about the opportunity to invest in the great afterschool and summer programming that is taking place in York,” said Jeff Cole, Network Lead for Beyond School Bells. “York Public Schools are doing innovative work in this area and we see this as an opportunity to invest in the development of sustainable programs that research shows have a significant impact on student growth and development.” York joins 10 other communities that are part of this coalition of communities providing high quality afterschool and summer programs for youth and their families across Nebraska.

“We appreciate the tremendous support of the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation,” said Superintendent Mike Lucas. “We get to join an existing network of established programming in Crete, Kearney, and North Platte. Extending the school day and school year is important for us in York and we look forward to expanding our offerings through this generous grant,” Lucas went on to say.