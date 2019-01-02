class="post-template-default single single-post postid-356525 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
York recall election to be conducted by mail only | KRVN Radio

York recall election to be conducted by mail only

BY Associated Press | January 2, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
York recall election to be conducted by mail only
Courtesy/MGN Online

YORK, Neb. (AP) – Officials say the special recall election on York Mayor Orval Stahr will be conducted by mail only.

The York News-Times reports that all registered voters in York will be mailed a ballot they can mark and mail back to the clerk/election commissioner.

All voter registrations to be filed online must be completed by Jan. 25. The last day to register in person at the election office in the courthouse 6 p.m. on Feb. 1.

The ballots must be returned to the county clerk’s office by or on the
official election day, which is Feb. 12 .

The recall petition says Stahr broke the trust of the city department heads and is “neglectful of York’s best interests.” In response he says the accusations are false.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments