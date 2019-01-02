York recall election to be conducted by mail only

YORK, Neb. (AP) – Officials say the special recall election on York Mayor Orval Stahr will be conducted by mail only.

The York News-Times reports that all registered voters in York will be mailed a ballot they can mark and mail back to the clerk/election commissioner.

All voter registrations to be filed online must be completed by Jan. 25. The last day to register in person at the election office in the courthouse 6 p.m. on Feb. 1.

The ballots must be returned to the county clerk’s office by or on the

official election day, which is Feb. 12 .

The recall petition says Stahr broke the trust of the city department heads and is “neglectful of York’s best interests.” In response he says the accusations are false.