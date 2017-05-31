York to host Nebraska Tourism Serves event next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (May 31, 2017)— Next Monday, a service project organized by the Nebraska Tourism Commission will bring volunteers together to help with some spring cleaning at the Wessel’s Living History Farm in York.

Nebraska Tourism Serves is a Tourism Commission effort encouraging industry members to volunteer and recruit volunteers statewide to participate in service projects at tourism destinations.

“These projects are exciting because they show Nebraskans working together to preserve our valued destinations,” said Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director, John Ricks. “We’re eager to see the long-term impact that this program will have on the entire industry.”

Volunteers will be doing various projects around the farm, including improving the playground area, weeding, landscaping, painting, cleaning and working on a visitors’ area. “We currently have a brochure rack, with a few additional things around it to promote other attractions and businesses,” said Hillary Mundt, the farm’s director. “With a little more space, we will be able to do more to promote other attractions, including advertising their events and creating a space for visitors to sit and explore Nebraska travel magazines to plan their next trip.”

The Nebraska Tourism Serves project at Wessels Living History Farm will take place Monday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The farm is located at 5520 South Lincoln Ave, York, NE 68467 (Just one mile south of Interstate 80 (Exit 353) and US Highway 81).

Volunteer Notes:

●You are welcome to come and go as you please

●Lunch will be served

●Bring old gloves and be sure to wear old clothes

●All supplies will be provided

Want to volunteer? For signup information contact Erin Wirth at erin.wirth@nebraska.gov or 402-471-3789.

This is the third of four Nebraska Tourism Serves projects that will take place this year. The first was held at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center over Arbor Day weekend, where volunteers worked to clean up a butterfly garden. The second took place at the Lincoln County Historical Museum in mid-May, where volunteers cleaned many of the historical buildings and repainted an old barn. The final event will be held in September at the Corps of Discovery Welcome Center in Crofton where volunteers will be repainting the building’s exterior.

Nebraska Tourism would love to have you join our efforts to maintain tourism destinations across the state. If you’re interested in being a program volunteer, please provide your information at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r /tourismserves.