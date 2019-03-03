You are invited to talk about Sustainability at the 2019 Nebraska State Fair!

Sign up today to participate in the State Fair J-Tech Solar Sustainability Pavilion!! Nebraska State Fair is now accepting applications to participate by bringing your sustainability themed interactive exhibit, demonstration, or presentation. The Sustainability Pavilion is an opportunity to share your message and a call to action about better practices relating to wildlife habitats, natural resources, alternative energy, agriculture, pollinators, recycling and other waste diversions, and more.

The Sustainability Pavilion participation is a unique opportunity for you to participate in the State Fair less than full term. In the Pavilion, we can schedule presentations and informational exhibit booths for a few hours or for a few days. Other areas of the Fair require full-term (11 hours a day for 11 days) participation. In the J-Tech Solar Sustainability Pavilion, the Fair is able to accommodate Sustainable education in smaller time commitment increments.

Previous and returning partners include: J-Tech Solar, Central Community College, Sand County Foundation & Fontanelle Forest, GI Success Academy, Nebraska Solar Schools, Solar Heat & More, Nebraska Automotive Recycling Association, Leopold Foundation, O’Neill Wood Resources, Izaak Walton, Grand Island Area Clean Community, Big Red Worms, Nebraska Mushroom, and More.

Please review the attached photo page to get a visual of the Sustainability Pavilion. The Pavilion includes a covered stage, seating, and demonstration area, open air space, soft and cushy Astroturf on top of asphalt, an interactive butterfly enclosure, and lots of colorful educational signage and messaging.

The State Fair’s website is under construction, we hope to be able to release the on-line Sustainability Pavilion Participation Request Form within the next 10 days. A downloadable Participation Request Form is attached to this message for your convenience. The Request Forms do need to be submitted back to State Fair before APRIL 26, 2019 for space and scheduling consideration. State Fair will work with you to confirm your participation date and time and an Agreement will be the final step before the Pavilion schedule goes to print.

Jaime Parr is the point of contact for questions or more information about the Sustainability Pavilion: Jaime Parr, jparr@statefair.org, or (308)382-1606.