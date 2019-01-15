(AUDIO) York County Commissioners declare vacancy for Public Defender

YORK, Neb. – The York County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday declared a vacancy for the Office of York County Public Defender.

The vacancy was prompted due to the theft charges surrounding elected York County Public Defender, Nancy Waldron. Waldron’s license to practice law has been suspended.

Though their is a vacancy, York County Attorney Chris Johnson, assures that the public will be served..

A 45-day time clock has now begun adding pressure to fill the office.

A subcommittee has been formed to guide the process. The subcommittee will consist of York County Board Chairman Jack Sikes and Vice Chairman Randy Obermier, as well as, York County Attorney Chris Johnson.