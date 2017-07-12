Zoubek Awarded National Honor

YORK, Neb. – Former York County Extension Educator, Gary Zoubek, has received the National Association of County Agricultural Agents – Hall of Fame Award, one of the highest honors in extension. Zoubek was presented the award in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday. Zoubek spent over 40 years of his life dedicated to extension before retiring his position as York County Extension Educator in late 2015.

The NACAA Hall of Fame Award was established in 2006 to recognize NACAA members, active or life, for demonstrated commitment, dedication and effective leadership in job performance as an outstanding educator, association involvement at the state and national level, and outstanding humanitarian service. This award is presented annually to one person from each of the four NACAA regions.