1-19 Wrestling Results

John Higgins Invite Lexington
|Team Scores
|1
|Hastings
|199.5
|2
|Lexington
|182.0
|3
|Scott Community
|153.5
|4
|Sidney
|144.5
|5
|Cozad
|128.5
|6
|McCook
|89.5
|7
|Adams Central
|88.0
|8
|Holdrege
|80.5
|9
|North Platte
|70.5
|10
|Gering
|66.5
|11
|Gothenburg
|45.0
|12
|Holyoke
|35.5
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Quinton Chavez of Gering
- 2nd Place – Austin Munier of Sidney
- 3rd Place – Ivan Lazo of Lexington
- 4th Place – Zach Rohrbough of Scott Community
- 5th Place – Devon Ackles of Adams Central
- 6th Place – Markus Miller of Hastings
1st Place Match
- Quinton Chavez (Gering) 23-2, So. over Austin Munier (Sidney) 22-5, Fr. (MD 14-3)
3rd Place Match
- Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 23-5, So. over Zach Rohrbough (Scott Community) 13-6, Fr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
- Devon Ackles (Adams Central) 18-13, So. over Markus Miller (Hastings) 12-16, Fr. (Fall 4:49)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jace Russman of Cozad
- 2nd Place – Landon Zeckser of Hastings
- 3rd Place – Tristen Obermiller of Adams Central
- 4th Place – Cameron Brauer of Sidney
- 5th Place – Brayden Schmalz of Holdrege
- 6th Place – Dylan Hubbard of Lexington
1st Place Match
- Jace Russman (Cozad) 33-1, Sr. over Landon Zeckser (Hastings) 9-5, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Tristen Obermiller (Adams Central) 33-2, Jr. over Cameron Brauer (Sidney) 25-8, Fr. (Dec 7-5)
5th Place Match
- Brayden Schmalz (Holdrege) 7-9, So. over Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) 7-15, So. (Dec 6-2)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Dylan Miller of Hastings
- 2nd Place – Ean Bailey of Lexington
- 3rd Place – Brandon Roberts of Scott Community
- 4th Place – Jacob Peckham of Sidney
- 5th Place – Talyn Campbell of McCook
- 6th Place – Brock Little of North Platte
1st Place Match
- Dylan Miller (Hastings) 28-6, Sr. over Ean Bailey (Lexington) 23-7, Jr. (Dec 9-8)
3rd Place Match
- Brandon Roberts (Scott Community) 10-5, Jr. over Jacob Peckham (Sidney) 19-9, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Talyn Campbell (McCook) 20-11, So. over Brock Little (North Platte) 23-16, So. (Fall 2:31)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Darian Diaz of North Platte
- 2nd Place – Nate Rocheleau of Gering
- 3rd Place – Bryce Brown of Hastings
- 4th Place – Corben Libich of Gothenburg
- 5th Place – Anthony Rodriguez of Lexington
- 6th Place – Nate Renner of McCook
1st Place Match
- Darian Diaz (North Platte) 35-1, So. over Nate Rocheleau (Gering) 25-3, So. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
- Bryce Brown (Hastings) 14-2, Jr. over Corben Libich (Gothenburg) 21-13, Jr. (Fall 0:36)
5th Place Match
- Anthony Rodriguez (Lexington) 7-7, So. over Nate Renner (McCook) 4-6, Fr. (Dec 7-6)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg
- 2nd Place – Brady Fago of Lexington
- 3rd Place – Izaak Hunsley of Hastings
- 4th Place – Justus McDaniel of Scott Community
- 5th Place – Malachi Hood of Adams Central
- 6th Place – Trevor Felber of McCook
1st Place Match
- Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) 31-6, Sr. over Brady Fago (Lexington) 26-3, Jr. (MD 14-3)
3rd Place Match
- Izaak Hunsley (Hastings) 27-6, Jr. over Justus McDaniel (Scott Community) 10-2, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Malachi Hood (Adams Central) 21-15, Sr. over Trevor Felber (McCook) 16-14, Sr. (Fall 1:31)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kaden Wren of Scott Community
- 2nd Place – Trey Arellano of Sidney
- 3rd Place – Mason Brumbaugh of Hastings
- 4th Place – Cameron Kort of Adams Central
- 5th Place – Treven Melroy of Holdrege
- 6th Place – Breckin Loftin of Cozad
1st Place Match
- Kaden Wren (Scott Community) 17-1, Jr. over Trey Arellano (Sidney) 31-2, Sr. (UTB 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Mason Brumbaugh (Hastings) 30-5, Jr. over Cameron Kort (Adams Central) 29-6, Jr. (MD 10-0)
5th Place Match
- Treven Melroy (Holdrege) 16-13, Jr. over Breckin Loftin (Cozad) 16-8, Jr. (Fall 2:10)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Trystan Berry of Lexington
- 2nd Place – Kaleb Pohl of Cozad
- 3rd Place – Brody Raines of Sidney
- 4th Place – Theron Tucker of Scott Community
- 5th Place – Jesus Trejo of Holyoke
- 6th Place – Austin Yohe of Hastings
1st Place Match
- Trystan Berry (Lexington) 22-4, Sr. over Kaleb Pohl (Cozad) 29-10, So. (MD 9-1)
3rd Place Match
- Brody Raines (Sidney) 32-5, Jr. over Theron Tucker (Scott Community) 17-2, Sr. (Fall 2:00)
5th Place Match
- Jesus Trejo (Holyoke) 12-10, Sr. over Austin Yohe (Hastings) 18-18, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Blake Hoffmaster of Cozad
- 2nd Place – KC Higer of Sidney
- 3rd Place – Jacob Awiszus of Gering
- 4th Place – Dakota Haines of Lexington
- 5th Place – Tyler Peterson of Holdrege
- 6th Place – Deacon Dittmer of Holyoke
1st Place Match
- Blake Hoffmaster (Cozad) 26-4, Sr. over KC Higer (Sidney) 30-4, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
- Jacob Awiszus (Gering) 20-14, Fr. over Dakota Haines (Lexington) 9-10, Jr. (Fall 4:49)
5th Place Match
- Tyler Peterson (Holdrege) 15-8, Sr. over Deacon Dittmer (Holyoke) 11-7, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:20 (15-0))
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Riley Kopf of Lexington
- 2nd Place – Cash Arensdorf of North Platte
- 3rd Place – Brady Robb of Sidney
- 4th Place – Luis Chafino of Holyoke
- 5th Place – Jackson Phelps of Hastings
- 6th Place – Justin Hundertmark of Scott Community
1st Place Match
- Riley Kopf (Lexington) 25-2, Sr. over Cash Arensdorf (North Platte) 29-7, So. (Fall 0:41)
3rd Place Match
- Brady Robb (Sidney) 30-6, So. over Luis Chafino (Holyoke) 12-6, Jr. (Fall 2:06)
5th Place Match
- Jackson Phelps (Hastings) 10-20, So. over Justin Hundertmark (Scott Community) 6-14, Sr. (Fall 2:26)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Damen Pape of Hastings
- 2nd Place – Wyatt Hayes of Scott Community
- 3rd Place – Gavyn Brauer of North Platte
- 4th Place – Conner Wescoat of Cozad
- 5th Place – Kody Hahn of McCook
- 6th Place – Tristan Ahrendt of Sidney
1st Place Match
- Damen Pape (Hastings) 32-0, Jr. over Wyatt Hayes (Scott Community) 17-1, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
- Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) 21-17, So. over Conner Wescoat (Cozad) 31-9, Jr. (Dec 7-6)
5th Place Match
- Kody Hahn (McCook) 13-15, Sr. over Tristan Ahrendt (Sidney) 14-10, Sr. (Fall 3:53)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Alec Langan of McCook
- 2nd Place – Noah Machnicki of Adams Central
- 3rd Place – Cale Goodman of Scott Community
- 4th Place – Kyle Patten of Hastings
- 5th Place – Aidan Stuart of Lexington
- 6th Place – Hunter Ahrendt of Sidney
1st Place Match
- Alec Langan (McCook) 23-4, So. over Noah Machnicki (Adams Central) 19-7, Sr. (MD 13-4)
3rd Place Match
- Cale Goodman (Scott Community) 14-8, Jr. over Kyle Patten (Hastings) 22-15, Jr. (Dec 8-1)
5th Place Match
- Aidan Stuart (Lexington) 21-10, Sr. over Hunter Ahrendt (Sidney) 13-18, So. (Fall 0:41)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Evan Morara of Hastings
- 2nd Place – Imanol Munoz of Holdrege
- 3rd Place – Conner Brown of Adams Central
- 4th Place – Cody Wolf of Lexington
- 5th Place – Jared Cole of McCook
- 6th Place – Nathan Hofrock of Sidney
1st Place Match
- Evan Morara (Hastings) 24-7, Jr. over Imanol Munoz (Holdrege) 19-5, Jr. (Fall 2:34)
3rd Place Match
- Conner Brown (Adams Central) 26-10, Sr. over Cody Wolf (Lexington) 14-17, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Jared Cole (McCook) 12-10, Sr. over Nathan Hofrock (Sidney) 19-16, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Trent Weak of Holdrege
- 2nd Place – Kyle Sherwood of Scott Community
- 3rd Place – Cade Stott of Cozad
- 4th Place – Austin Kreutzer of McCook
- 5th Place – Blake Davis of Hastings
- 6th Place – Kayden Saurer of Adams Central
1st Place Match
- Trent Weak (Holdrege) 19-10, Jr. over Kyle Sherwood (Scott Community) 17-4, Sr. (Fall 2:56)
3rd Place Match
- Cade Stott (Cozad) 23-13, Jr. over Austin Kreutzer (McCook) 12-8, Jr. (Fall 0:50)
5th Place Match
- Blake Davis (Hastings) 20-14, So. over Kayden Saurer (Adams Central) 19-13, Sr. (Fall 1:36)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jade Wurth of Lexington
- 2nd Place – Josh Stallbaumer of Cozad
- 3rd Place – Josh Callejas of Hastings
- 4th Place – Hunter Cunningham of McCook
- 5th Place – Taylor Heili of Scott Community
- 6th Place – Lane Hughes of Sidney
1st Place Match
- Jade Wurth (Lexington) 27-1, Sr. over Josh Stallbaumer (Cozad) 28-4, Sr. (Fall 2:35)
3rd Place Match
- Josh Callejas (Hastings) 21-6, Jr. over Hunter Cunningham (McCook) 20-12, Sr. (Fall 4:58)
5th Place Match
- Taylor Heili (Scott Community) 9-6, So. over Lane Hughes (Sidney) 14-14, Sr. (Fall 1:43)
Loup Platte Conference Tournament
1-Central City 202
2-Ravenna 119
3-St. Paul 110
4-Wood River 102
5-Ord 99.0
6-Centura 60.0
7-Gibbon 57.0
8- Arcadia-Loup City 45.0
8-Doniphan-Trumbull 45.0
Individual
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jose Escandon of Gibbon
- 2nd Place – Dylan Ancheta of Wood River
- 3rd Place – Cole Kunz of Central City
- 4th Place – Mason Kuszak of Centura
1st Place Match
- Jose Escandon (Gibbon) 13-6, Fr. over Dylan Ancheta (Wood River) 32-2, Fr. (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match
- Cole Kunz (Central City) 26-16, Fr. over Mason Kuszak (Centura) 16-17, Fr. (Fall 0:00)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Carson Thompson of Wood River
- 2nd Place – Drew Garfield of Central City
- 3rd Place – Clayton Wedemeyer of Ravenna
- 4th Place – Ayden Brown of Doniphan-Trumbull
1st Place Match
- Carson Thompson (Wood River) 33-5, So. over Drew Garfield (Central City) 19-18, Fr. (Fall 2:54)
3rd Place Match
- Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 14-16, Fr. over Ayden Brown (Doniphan-Trumbull) 17-14, So. (Dec 12-6)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Dyson Kunz of Central City
- 2nd Place – Drake Belville of Doniphan-Trumbull
- 3rd Place – Omar Tinajero of Wood River
- 4th Place – Chase Stieb of Arcadia-Loup City
1st Place Match
- Dyson Kunz (Central City) 40-0, So. over Drake Belville (Doniphan-Trumbull) 24-7, So. (Fall 1:32)
3rd Place Match
- Omar Tinajero (Wood River) 14-19, So. over Chase Stieb (Arcadia-Loup City) 24-12, Fr. (Dec 12-5)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Daniel Escandon of Gibbon
- 2nd Place – Kaden Boyce of Ord
- 3rd Place – Quenton Ackley of Ravenna
- 4th Place – Samuel Thede of St. Paul
1st Place Match
- Daniel Escandon (Gibbon) 8-1, Jr. over Kaden Boyce (Ord) 24-8, Sr. (Fall 1:32)
3rd Place Match
- Quenton Ackley (Ravenna) 18-12, So. over Samuel Thede (St. Paul) 10-17, So. (Dec 2-0)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Koby Brandenburg of Central City
- 2nd Place – Jadden Treffer of Ravenna
- 3rd Place – Skyler Nelson of St. Paul
- 4th Place – Andres Aguilar of Gibbon
1st Place Match
- Koby Brandenburg (Central City) 36-3, Sr. over Jadden Treffer (Ravenna) 25-12, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:10 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
- Skyler Nelson (St. Paul) 19-13, Jr. over Andres Aguilar (Gibbon) 7-11, So. (MD 10-2)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Evan Waddington of Wood River
- 2nd Place – Tanner Schneiderheinz of Central City
- 3rd Place – Hunter Douglas of Ravenna
- 4th Place – Kaden Kocian of St. Paul
1st Place Match
- Evan Waddington (Wood River) 37-1, Sr. over Tanner Schneiderheinz (Central City) 32-12, So. (Fall 1:33)
3rd Place Match
- Hunter Douglas (Ravenna) 17-17, Fr. over Kaden Kocian (St. Paul) 14-19, So. (Dec 8-5)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Garret Kluthe of Ord
- 2nd Place – Jesse Drahota of Ravenna
- 3rd Place – Jackson Tejeda of Central City
- 4th Place – Judson Bonsack of Centura
1st Place Match
- Garret Kluthe (Ord) 25-7, So. over Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 25-11, So. (Fall 3:55)
3rd Place Match
- Jackson Tejeda (Central City) 32-10, Sr. over Judson Bonsack (Centura) 19-18, Jr. (Fall 0:59)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Camden Thompson of Wood River
- 2nd Place – Kile Bentley of Centura
- 3rd Place – Austin Smith of St. Paul
- 4th Place – Jared Gallion of Central City
1st Place Match
- Camden Thompson (Wood River) 28-7, Sr. over Kile Bentley (Centura) 31-4, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Austin Smith (St. Paul) 32-7, Sr. over Jared Gallion (Central City) 31-10, Sr. (Fall 2:29)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Sam Moore of Central City
- 2nd Place – Colton Horne of Doniphan-Trumbull
- 3rd Place – Christian Eacker of St. Paul
- 4th Place – Colton Hervert of Ravenna
1st Place Match
- Sam Moore (Central City) 32-10, So. over Colton Horne (Doniphan-Trumbull) 15-14, So. (Fall 1:00)
3rd Place Match
- Christian Eacker (St. Paul) 20-13, Sr. over Colton Hervert (Ravenna) 13-14, Jr. (Fall 0:15)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Alex Chapa of Ravenna
- 2nd Place – Dyllan Lee of Central City
- 3rd Place – Tyson Rasmussen of St. Paul
- 4th Place – Gilbert Rodriguez of Arcadia-Loup City
1st Place Match
- Alex Chapa (Ravenna) 17-0, Sr. over Dyllan Lee (Central City) 16-4, Sr. (Fall 3:34)
3rd Place Match
- Tyson Rasmussen (St. Paul) 13-4, Jr. over Gilbert Rodriguez (Arcadia-Loup City) 4-5, Jr. (Fall 0:27)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jesse Ulrich of Ord
- 2nd Place – Dillon Kohl of Central City
- 3rd Place – Tanner Mrkvicka of St. Paul
- 4th Place – Devin Fisher of Ravenna
1st Place Match
- Jesse Ulrich (Ord) 19-4, Sr. over Dillon Kohl (Central City) 27-12, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Tanner Mrkvicka (St. Paul) 18-13, So. over Devin Fisher (Ravenna) 8-20, So. (Fall 2:12)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Austyn Redmond of Central City
- 2nd Place – James Meyers of Ravenna
- 3rd Place – Trey Warner of Ord
- 4th Place – Colin Hurley of Wood River
1st Place Match
- Austyn Redmond (Central City) 13-17, Sr. over James Meyers (Ravenna) 19-12, Sr. (Fall 4:56)
3rd Place Match
- Trey Warner (Ord) 8-17, Fr. over Colin Hurley (Wood River) 14-16, Jr. (SV-1 4-2)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Austin Simmons of Centura
- 2nd Place – Nathan Scheer of St. Paul
- 3rd Place – Alex Flessner of Ord
- 4th Place – Nik Erickson of Central City
1st Place Match
- Austin Simmons (Centura) 34-1, Sr. over Nathan Scheer (St. Paul) 23-3, So. (Fall 0:29)
3rd Place Match
- Alex Flessner (Ord) 10-16, So. over Nik Erickson (Central City) 23-21, Jr. (Fall 2:36)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia-Loup City
- 2nd Place – CJ Hoevet of Ord
- 3rd Place – Nick Padrnos of St. Paul
- 4th Place – Alex Glasenapp of Wood River
1st Place Match
- Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia-Loup City) 31-0, Jr. over CJ Hoevet (Ord) 20-4, Jr. (Fall 1:27)
3rd Place Match
- Nick Padrnos (St. Paul) 27-9, Sr. over Alex Glasenapp (Wood River) 18-16, Sr. (Dec 6-5)