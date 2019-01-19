class="post-template-default single single-post postid-360354 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
1-19 Wrestling Results | KRVN Radio

1-19 Wrestling Results

BY Jayson Jorgensen | January 19, 2019
1-19 Wrestling Results
2019 John Higgins Wrestling Invite-KRVN Photo Paul Pack

John Higgins Invite  Lexington

Team Scores
1 Hastings 199.5
2 Lexington 182.0
3 Scott Community 153.5
4 Sidney 144.5
5 Cozad 128.5
6 McCook 89.5
7 Adams Central 88.0
8 Holdrege 80.5
9 North Platte 70.5
10 Gering 66.5
11 Gothenburg 45.0
12 Holyoke 35.5

106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Quinton Chavez of Gering
  • 2nd Place – Austin Munier of Sidney
  • 3rd Place – Ivan Lazo of Lexington
  • 4th Place – Zach Rohrbough of Scott Community
  • 5th Place – Devon Ackles of Adams Central
  • 6th Place – Markus Miller of Hastings

1st Place Match

  • Quinton Chavez (Gering) 23-2, So. over Austin Munier (Sidney) 22-5, Fr. (MD 14-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 23-5, So. over Zach Rohrbough (Scott Community) 13-6, Fr. (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match

  • Devon Ackles (Adams Central) 18-13, So. over Markus Miller (Hastings) 12-16, Fr. (Fall 4:49)

113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jace Russman of Cozad
  • 2nd Place – Landon Zeckser of Hastings
  • 3rd Place – Tristen Obermiller of Adams Central
  • 4th Place – Cameron Brauer of Sidney
  • 5th Place – Brayden Schmalz of Holdrege
  • 6th Place – Dylan Hubbard of Lexington

1st Place Match

  • Jace Russman (Cozad) 33-1, Sr. over Landon Zeckser (Hastings) 9-5, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Tristen Obermiller (Adams Central) 33-2, Jr. over Cameron Brauer (Sidney) 25-8, Fr. (Dec 7-5)

5th Place Match

  • Brayden Schmalz (Holdrege) 7-9, So. over Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) 7-15, So. (Dec 6-2)

120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Dylan Miller of Hastings
  • 2nd Place – Ean Bailey of Lexington
  • 3rd Place – Brandon Roberts of Scott Community
  • 4th Place – Jacob Peckham of Sidney
  • 5th Place – Talyn Campbell of McCook
  • 6th Place – Brock Little of North Platte

1st Place Match

  • Dylan Miller (Hastings) 28-6, Sr. over Ean Bailey (Lexington) 23-7, Jr. (Dec 9-8)

3rd Place Match

  • Brandon Roberts (Scott Community) 10-5, Jr. over Jacob Peckham (Sidney) 19-9, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Talyn Campbell (McCook) 20-11, So. over Brock Little (North Platte) 23-16, So. (Fall 2:31)

126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Darian Diaz of North Platte
  • 2nd Place – Nate Rocheleau of Gering
  • 3rd Place – Bryce Brown of Hastings
  • 4th Place – Corben Libich of Gothenburg
  • 5th Place – Anthony Rodriguez of Lexington
  • 6th Place – Nate Renner of McCook

1st Place Match

  • Darian Diaz (North Platte) 35-1, So. over Nate Rocheleau (Gering) 25-3, So. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Bryce Brown (Hastings) 14-2, Jr. over Corben Libich (Gothenburg) 21-13, Jr. (Fall 0:36)

5th Place Match

  • Anthony Rodriguez (Lexington) 7-7, So. over Nate Renner (McCook) 4-6, Fr. (Dec 7-6)

132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg
  • 2nd Place – Brady Fago of Lexington
  • 3rd Place – Izaak Hunsley of Hastings
  • 4th Place – Justus McDaniel of Scott Community
  • 5th Place – Malachi Hood of Adams Central
  • 6th Place – Trevor Felber of McCook

1st Place Match

  • Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) 31-6, Sr. over Brady Fago (Lexington) 26-3, Jr. (MD 14-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Izaak Hunsley (Hastings) 27-6, Jr. over Justus McDaniel (Scott Community) 10-2, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Malachi Hood (Adams Central) 21-15, Sr. over Trevor Felber (McCook) 16-14, Sr. (Fall 1:31)

138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kaden Wren of Scott Community
  • 2nd Place – Trey Arellano of Sidney
  • 3rd Place – Mason Brumbaugh of Hastings
  • 4th Place – Cameron Kort of Adams Central
  • 5th Place – Treven Melroy of Holdrege
  • 6th Place – Breckin Loftin of Cozad

1st Place Match

  • Kaden Wren (Scott Community) 17-1, Jr. over Trey Arellano (Sidney) 31-2, Sr. (UTB 4-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Mason Brumbaugh (Hastings) 30-5, Jr. over Cameron Kort (Adams Central) 29-6, Jr. (MD 10-0)

5th Place Match

  • Treven Melroy (Holdrege) 16-13, Jr. over Breckin Loftin (Cozad) 16-8, Jr. (Fall 2:10)

145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Trystan Berry of Lexington
  • 2nd Place – Kaleb Pohl of Cozad
  • 3rd Place – Brody Raines of Sidney
  • 4th Place – Theron Tucker of Scott Community
  • 5th Place – Jesus Trejo of Holyoke
  • 6th Place – Austin Yohe of Hastings

1st Place Match

  • Trystan Berry (Lexington) 22-4, Sr. over Kaleb Pohl (Cozad) 29-10, So. (MD 9-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Brody Raines (Sidney) 32-5, Jr. over Theron Tucker (Scott Community) 17-2, Sr. (Fall 2:00)

5th Place Match

  • Jesus Trejo (Holyoke) 12-10, Sr. over Austin Yohe (Hastings) 18-18, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Blake Hoffmaster of Cozad
  • 2nd Place – KC Higer of Sidney
  • 3rd Place – Jacob Awiszus of Gering
  • 4th Place – Dakota Haines of Lexington
  • 5th Place – Tyler Peterson of Holdrege
  • 6th Place – Deacon Dittmer of Holyoke

1st Place Match

  • Blake Hoffmaster (Cozad) 26-4, Sr. over KC Higer (Sidney) 30-4, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Jacob Awiszus (Gering) 20-14, Fr. over Dakota Haines (Lexington) 9-10, Jr. (Fall 4:49)

5th Place Match

  • Tyler Peterson (Holdrege) 15-8, Sr. over Deacon Dittmer (Holyoke) 11-7, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:20 (15-0))

160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Riley Kopf of Lexington
  • 2nd Place – Cash Arensdorf of North Platte
  • 3rd Place – Brady Robb of Sidney
  • 4th Place – Luis Chafino of Holyoke
  • 5th Place – Jackson Phelps of Hastings
  • 6th Place – Justin Hundertmark of Scott Community

1st Place Match

  • Riley Kopf (Lexington) 25-2, Sr. over Cash Arensdorf (North Platte) 29-7, So. (Fall 0:41)

3rd Place Match

  • Brady Robb (Sidney) 30-6, So. over Luis Chafino (Holyoke) 12-6, Jr. (Fall 2:06)

5th Place Match

  • Jackson Phelps (Hastings) 10-20, So. over Justin Hundertmark (Scott Community) 6-14, Sr. (Fall 2:26)

170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Damen Pape of Hastings
  • 2nd Place – Wyatt Hayes of Scott Community
  • 3rd Place – Gavyn Brauer of North Platte
  • 4th Place – Conner Wescoat of Cozad
  • 5th Place – Kody Hahn of McCook
  • 6th Place – Tristan Ahrendt of Sidney

1st Place Match

  • Damen Pape (Hastings) 32-0, Jr. over Wyatt Hayes (Scott Community) 17-1, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) 21-17, So. over Conner Wescoat (Cozad) 31-9, Jr. (Dec 7-6)

5th Place Match

  • Kody Hahn (McCook) 13-15, Sr. over Tristan Ahrendt (Sidney) 14-10, Sr. (Fall 3:53)

182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Alec Langan of McCook
  • 2nd Place – Noah Machnicki of Adams Central
  • 3rd Place – Cale Goodman of Scott Community
  • 4th Place – Kyle Patten of Hastings
  • 5th Place – Aidan Stuart of Lexington
  • 6th Place – Hunter Ahrendt of Sidney

1st Place Match

  • Alec Langan (McCook) 23-4, So. over Noah Machnicki (Adams Central) 19-7, Sr. (MD 13-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Cale Goodman (Scott Community) 14-8, Jr. over Kyle Patten (Hastings) 22-15, Jr. (Dec 8-1)

5th Place Match

  • Aidan Stuart (Lexington) 21-10, Sr. over Hunter Ahrendt (Sidney) 13-18, So. (Fall 0:41)

195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Evan Morara of Hastings
  • 2nd Place – Imanol Munoz of Holdrege
  • 3rd Place – Conner Brown of Adams Central
  • 4th Place – Cody Wolf of Lexington
  • 5th Place – Jared Cole of McCook
  • 6th Place – Nathan Hofrock of Sidney

1st Place Match

  • Evan Morara (Hastings) 24-7, Jr. over Imanol Munoz (Holdrege) 19-5, Jr. (Fall 2:34)

3rd Place Match

  • Conner Brown (Adams Central) 26-10, Sr. over Cody Wolf (Lexington) 14-17, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Jared Cole (McCook) 12-10, Sr. over Nathan Hofrock (Sidney) 19-16, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Trent Weak of Holdrege
  • 2nd Place – Kyle Sherwood of Scott Community
  • 3rd Place – Cade Stott of Cozad
  • 4th Place – Austin Kreutzer of McCook
  • 5th Place – Blake Davis of Hastings
  • 6th Place – Kayden Saurer of Adams Central

1st Place Match

  • Trent Weak (Holdrege) 19-10, Jr. over Kyle Sherwood (Scott Community) 17-4, Sr. (Fall 2:56)

3rd Place Match

  • Cade Stott (Cozad) 23-13, Jr. over Austin Kreutzer (McCook) 12-8, Jr. (Fall 0:50)

5th Place Match

  • Blake Davis (Hastings) 20-14, So. over Kayden Saurer (Adams Central) 19-13, Sr. (Fall 1:36)

285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jade Wurth of Lexington
  • 2nd Place – Josh Stallbaumer of Cozad
  • 3rd Place – Josh Callejas of Hastings
  • 4th Place – Hunter Cunningham of McCook
  • 5th Place – Taylor Heili of Scott Community
  • 6th Place – Lane Hughes of Sidney

1st Place Match

  • Jade Wurth (Lexington) 27-1, Sr. over Josh Stallbaumer (Cozad) 28-4, Sr. (Fall 2:35)

3rd Place Match

  • Josh Callejas (Hastings) 21-6, Jr. over Hunter Cunningham (McCook) 20-12, Sr. (Fall 4:58)

5th Place Match

  • Taylor Heili (Scott Community) 9-6, So. over Lane Hughes (Sidney) 14-14, Sr. (Fall 1:43)

Loup Platte Conference Tournament

1-Central City  202

2-Ravenna 119

3-St. Paul 110

4-Wood River 102

5-Ord 99.0

6-Centura 60.0

7-Gibbon 57.0

8- Arcadia-Loup City 45.0

8-Doniphan-Trumbull 45.0

Individual

106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jose Escandon of Gibbon
  • 2nd Place – Dylan Ancheta of Wood River
  • 3rd Place – Cole Kunz of Central City
  • 4th Place – Mason Kuszak of Centura

1st Place Match

  • Jose Escandon (Gibbon) 13-6, Fr. over Dylan Ancheta (Wood River) 32-2, Fr. (Dec 9-5)

3rd Place Match

  • Cole Kunz (Central City) 26-16, Fr. over Mason Kuszak (Centura) 16-17, Fr. (Fall 0:00)

113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Carson Thompson of Wood River
  • 2nd Place – Drew Garfield of Central City
  • 3rd Place – Clayton Wedemeyer of Ravenna
  • 4th Place – Ayden Brown of Doniphan-Trumbull

1st Place Match

  • Carson Thompson (Wood River) 33-5, So. over Drew Garfield (Central City) 19-18, Fr. (Fall 2:54)

3rd Place Match

  • Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 14-16, Fr. over Ayden Brown (Doniphan-Trumbull) 17-14, So. (Dec 12-6)

120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Dyson Kunz of Central City
  • 2nd Place – Drake Belville of Doniphan-Trumbull
  • 3rd Place – Omar Tinajero of Wood River
  • 4th Place – Chase Stieb of Arcadia-Loup City

1st Place Match

  • Dyson Kunz (Central City) 40-0, So. over Drake Belville (Doniphan-Trumbull) 24-7, So. (Fall 1:32)

3rd Place Match

  • Omar Tinajero (Wood River) 14-19, So. over Chase Stieb (Arcadia-Loup City) 24-12, Fr. (Dec 12-5)

126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Daniel Escandon of Gibbon
  • 2nd Place – Kaden Boyce of Ord
  • 3rd Place – Quenton Ackley of Ravenna
  • 4th Place – Samuel Thede of St. Paul

1st Place Match

  • Daniel Escandon (Gibbon) 8-1, Jr. over Kaden Boyce (Ord) 24-8, Sr. (Fall 1:32)

3rd Place Match

  • Quenton Ackley (Ravenna) 18-12, So. over Samuel Thede (St. Paul) 10-17, So. (Dec 2-0)

132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Koby Brandenburg of Central City
  • 2nd Place – Jadden Treffer of Ravenna
  • 3rd Place – Skyler Nelson of St. Paul
  • 4th Place – Andres Aguilar of Gibbon

1st Place Match

  • Koby Brandenburg (Central City) 36-3, Sr. over Jadden Treffer (Ravenna) 25-12, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:10 (15-0))

3rd Place Match

  • Skyler Nelson (St. Paul) 19-13, Jr. over Andres Aguilar (Gibbon) 7-11, So. (MD 10-2)

138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Evan Waddington of Wood River
  • 2nd Place – Tanner Schneiderheinz of Central City
  • 3rd Place – Hunter Douglas of Ravenna
  • 4th Place – Kaden Kocian of St. Paul

1st Place Match

  • Evan Waddington (Wood River) 37-1, Sr. over Tanner Schneiderheinz (Central City) 32-12, So. (Fall 1:33)

3rd Place Match

  • Hunter Douglas (Ravenna) 17-17, Fr. over Kaden Kocian (St. Paul) 14-19, So. (Dec 8-5)

145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Garret Kluthe of Ord
  • 2nd Place – Jesse Drahota of Ravenna
  • 3rd Place – Jackson Tejeda of Central City
  • 4th Place – Judson Bonsack of Centura

1st Place Match

  • Garret Kluthe (Ord) 25-7, So. over Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 25-11, So. (Fall 3:55)

3rd Place Match

  • Jackson Tejeda (Central City) 32-10, Sr. over Judson Bonsack (Centura) 19-18, Jr. (Fall 0:59)

152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Camden Thompson of Wood River
  • 2nd Place – Kile Bentley of Centura
  • 3rd Place – Austin Smith of St. Paul
  • 4th Place – Jared Gallion of Central City

1st Place Match

  • Camden Thompson (Wood River) 28-7, Sr. over Kile Bentley (Centura) 31-4, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Austin Smith (St. Paul) 32-7, Sr. over Jared Gallion (Central City) 31-10, Sr. (Fall 2:29)

160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Sam Moore of Central City
  • 2nd Place – Colton Horne of Doniphan-Trumbull
  • 3rd Place – Christian Eacker of St. Paul
  • 4th Place – Colton Hervert of Ravenna

1st Place Match

  • Sam Moore (Central City) 32-10, So. over Colton Horne (Doniphan-Trumbull) 15-14, So. (Fall 1:00)

3rd Place Match

  • Christian Eacker (St. Paul) 20-13, Sr. over Colton Hervert (Ravenna) 13-14, Jr. (Fall 0:15)

170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Alex Chapa of Ravenna
  • 2nd Place – Dyllan Lee of Central City
  • 3rd Place – Tyson Rasmussen of St. Paul
  • 4th Place – Gilbert Rodriguez of Arcadia-Loup City

1st Place Match

  • Alex Chapa (Ravenna) 17-0, Sr. over Dyllan Lee (Central City) 16-4, Sr. (Fall 3:34)

3rd Place Match

  • Tyson Rasmussen (St. Paul) 13-4, Jr. over Gilbert Rodriguez (Arcadia-Loup City) 4-5, Jr. (Fall 0:27)

182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jesse Ulrich of Ord
  • 2nd Place – Dillon Kohl of Central City
  • 3rd Place – Tanner Mrkvicka of St. Paul
  • 4th Place – Devin Fisher of Ravenna

1st Place Match

  • Jesse Ulrich (Ord) 19-4, Sr. over Dillon Kohl (Central City) 27-12, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Tanner Mrkvicka (St. Paul) 18-13, So. over Devin Fisher (Ravenna) 8-20, So. (Fall 2:12)

195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Austyn Redmond of Central City
  • 2nd Place – James Meyers of Ravenna
  • 3rd Place – Trey Warner of Ord
  • 4th Place – Colin Hurley of Wood River

1st Place Match

  • Austyn Redmond (Central City) 13-17, Sr. over James Meyers (Ravenna) 19-12, Sr. (Fall 4:56)

3rd Place Match

  • Trey Warner (Ord) 8-17, Fr. over Colin Hurley (Wood River) 14-16, Jr. (SV-1 4-2)

220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Austin Simmons of Centura
  • 2nd Place – Nathan Scheer of St. Paul
  • 3rd Place – Alex Flessner of Ord
  • 4th Place – Nik Erickson of Central City

1st Place Match

  • Austin Simmons (Centura) 34-1, Sr. over Nathan Scheer (St. Paul) 23-3, So. (Fall 0:29)

3rd Place Match

  • Alex Flessner (Ord) 10-16, So. over Nik Erickson (Central City) 23-21, Jr. (Fall 2:36)

285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia-Loup City
  • 2nd Place – CJ Hoevet of Ord
  • 3rd Place – Nick Padrnos of St. Paul
  • 4th Place – Alex Glasenapp of Wood River

1st Place Match

  • Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia-Loup City) 31-0, Jr. over CJ Hoevet (Ord) 20-4, Jr. (Fall 1:27)

3rd Place Match

  • Nick Padrnos (St. Paul) 27-9, Sr. over Alex Glasenapp (Wood River) 18-16, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
