2017 Shrine Bowl of Nebraska Rosters Released

The rosters for the 2017 Shrine Bowl of Nebraska were released on Wednesday.
The 59th annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska game will be held on June 3rd, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. The event will take place at the University of Kearney campus at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field.
NORTH TEAM ROSTER
- Josh Baker– Omaha Burke
- Theo Blum – Wahoo Neumann
- Mason Bogacz – Millard North
- Cameron Breinig – Mount Michael Benedictine
- Brody Brennan – Alliance
- Shannon Brewer – Omaha Creighton Prep
- Nate Bartling – Elm Creek
- Marsan Casteneda – Lincoln Northeast
- Evan Chohon – Columbus Scotus
- Ethan Cox – Blair
- Braden Dey – Lincoln North Star
- Alec Ellis – Omaha Burke
- Peter Gehrls – Omaha Creighton Prep
- Raymond Haley – Omaha Benson
- Jason Hahlbeck – O’Neill
- Stephen Hillis – Hartington Cedar Catholic
- Payton Kinne – Grand Island Senior High
- Dixon Loeffler – Elkhorn South
- Anthony Magor– Lincoln High
- Max Mason – Scottsbluff
- Jacey Nutter – Sandhills/Thedford
- Kendrick Parker – Omaha North
- Jordan Paup – Central City
- Cody Ritterbush – Millard North
- Jake Ruzicka – Wahoo
- Alex Schiefelbein– Elkhorn
- Hoss Smith – Oakland-Craig
- Noah Vedral – Wahoo Bishop Neumann
- Cole Wemhoff – Humphrey St. Francis
- Griffen Wenz – Grand Island Senior High
- Zion Williams – Omaha North
- Braden Wright – Elkhorn South
- Sylvo Johnson – Bellevue west
- Devin Denker – Norfolk
- Malcolm Lee – Bellevue West
NORTH COACHES
- Mark Hudson – Boone Central Head Coach
- Chris Koozer – Sidney Asst. Coach
- Seth McClain – Fremont Asst.Coach
- Ron Evans – Amherst Asst.Coach
- Russ Harvey – Grand Island Sr. High Asst. Coach
- Dan Zoucha – Boone Central Asst.Coach
SOUTH TEAM ROSTER
- Tanner Peterson – Sutton
- Jaret Matson – McCook
- Riley Homolka – Wilber
- Hunter Miller – Cross County
- Rudy Stofer – Kearney
- Dalton Peters – Aurora
- Grant Bruner – Gretna
- Sammy Scharff– Millard West
- Alex Kowalski– York
- Zach Acamo– Bellevue East
- Tristan Anderson– Omaha South
- Isaac Larson – McCook
- TJ Hansen – Pius X
- Brice Broz – Wilber
- Rhett Harms – Crete
- Grant Schmidt– Hastings St. Cecilia
- Jordan Flowers– Omaha Central
- Braeden Hartwig – Lincoln Southwest
- Kipp Hergenrader – Lincoln Southeast
- Christian Banker – Omaha Skutt
- Shae Wyatt – Millard West
- Jackson Berney – Holdrege
- Austin Stuhr – Heartland Community
- Brett Kitrell– Ashland Greenwood
- Trent Hixson – Omaha SKutt
- Patrick Arnold – Papillion South
- Nick Gray – Norris
- Vinny Schmidt– Hastings
- Brody Zabel– Norris
- Noah Kerchal– Dundy County Stratton
- Diego Gutierrez– Ralston
- Cavion Randall– Lincoln East
- Lucas Zelino– Lincoln Southwest
- Dominic Simpson– Papillion South
- Corbin Ruth – Seward
SOUTH COACHES
- Matt Turman– Omaha Skutt Head Coach
- Anthony Dunn– Bellevue East Asst. Coach
- Steve Ramer– Sutton Asst. Coach
- William Wagner– Axtell Asst.Coach
- Seth Turman – Millard West Asst. Coach
- John Dooley– Omaha Skutt Asst. Coach