2017 Shrine Bowl of Nebraska Rosters Released

The rosters for the 2017 Shrine Bowl of Nebraska were released on Wednesday.

The 59th annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska game will be held on June 3rd, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. The event will take place at the University of Kearney campus at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field.

NORTH TEAM ROSTER

Josh Baker – Omaha Burke

– Omaha Burke Theo Blum – Wahoo Neumann

– Wahoo Neumann Mason Bogacz – Millard North

– Millard North Cameron Breinig – Mount Michael Benedictine

– Mount Michael Benedictine Brody Brennan – Alliance

– Alliance Shannon Brewer – Omaha Creighton Prep

– Omaha Creighton Prep Nate Bartling – Elm Creek

– Elm Creek Marsan Casteneda – Lincoln Northeast

– Lincoln Northeast Evan Chohon – Columbus Scotus

– Columbus Scotus Ethan Cox – Blair

– Blair Braden Dey – Lincoln North Star

– Lincoln North Star Alec Ellis – Omaha Burke

– Omaha Burke Peter Gehrls – Omaha Creighton Prep

– Omaha Creighton Prep Raymond Haley – Omaha Benson

– Omaha Benson Jason Hahlbeck – O’Neill

– O’Neill Stephen Hillis – Hartington Cedar Catholic

– Hartington Cedar Catholic Payton Kinne – Grand Island Senior High

– Grand Island Senior High Dixon Loeffler – Elkhorn South

– Elkhorn South Anthony Magor – Lincoln High

– Lincoln High Max Mason – Scottsbluff

– Scottsbluff Jacey Nutter – Sandhills/Thedford

– Sandhills/Thedford Kendrick Parker – Omaha North

– Omaha North Jordan Paup – Central City

– Central City Cody Ritterbush – Millard North

– Millard North Jake Ruzicka – Wahoo

– Wahoo Alex Schiefelbein – Elkhorn

– Elkhorn Hoss Smith – Oakland-Craig

– Oakland-Craig Noah Vedral – Wahoo Bishop Neumann

– Wahoo Bishop Neumann Cole Wemhoff – Humphrey St. Francis

– Humphrey St. Francis Griffen Wenz – Grand Island Senior High

– Grand Island Senior High Zion Williams – Omaha North

– Omaha North Braden Wright – Elkhorn South

– Elkhorn South Sylvo Johnson – Bellevue west

– Bellevue west Devin Denker – Norfolk

– Norfolk Malcolm Lee – Bellevue West

NORTH COACHES

Mark Hudson – Boone Central Head Coach

– Boone Central Head Coach C hris Koozer – Sidney Asst. Coach

– Sidney Asst. Coach Seth McClain – Fremont Asst.Coach

– Fremont Asst.Coach Ron Evans – Amherst Asst.Coach

– Amherst Asst.Coach Russ Harvey – Grand Island Sr. High Asst. Coach

– Grand Island Sr. High Asst. Coach Dan Zoucha – Boone Central Asst.Coach

SOUTH TEAM ROSTER

Tanner Peterson – Sutton

– Sutton Jaret Matson – McCook

– McCook Riley Homolka – Wilber

– Wilber Hunter Miller – Cross County

– Cross County Rudy Stofer – Kearney

– Kearney Dalton Peters – Aurora

– Aurora Grant Bruner – Gretna

– Gretna Sammy Scharff – Millard West

– Millard West Alex Kowalski – York

– York Zach Acamo – Bellevue East

– Bellevue East Tristan Anderson – Omaha South

– Omaha South Isaac Larson – McCook

– McCook TJ Hansen – Pius X

– Pius X Brice Broz – Wilber

– Wilber Rhett Harms – Crete

– Crete Grant Schmidt – Hastings St. Cecilia

– Hastings St. Cecilia Jordan Flowers – Omaha Central

– Omaha Central Braeden Hartwig – Lincoln Southwest

– Lincoln Southwest Kipp Hergenrader – Lincoln Southeast

– Lincoln Southeast Christian Banker – Omaha Skutt

– Omaha Skutt Shae Wyatt – Millard West

– Millard West Jackson Berney – Holdrege

– Holdrege Austin Stuhr – Heartland Community

– Heartland Community Brett Kitrell – Ashland Greenwood

– Ashland Greenwood Trent Hixson – Omaha SKutt

– Omaha SKutt Patrick Arnold – Papillion South

– Papillion South Nick Gray – Norris

– Norris Vinny Schmidt – Hastings

– Hastings Brody Zabel – Norris

– Norris Noah Kerchal – Dundy County Stratton

– Dundy County Stratton Diego Gutierrez – Ralston

– Ralston Cavion Randall – Lincoln East

– Lincoln East Lucas Zelino – Lincoln Southwest

– Lincoln Southwest Dominic Simpson – Papillion South

– Papillion South Corbin Ruth – Seward

SOUTH COACHES