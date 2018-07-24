2018 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic Championship Round Matchups Set

KANSAS CITY, MO – The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced Tuesday the matchups for the championship round of the 2018 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker. All four games of theHall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker at Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO., will be aired live on ESPN networks.

On Monday, November 19, Nebraska will take on Missouri State at 6 pm CT on ESPNU, followed by USC and Texas Tech at 8:30 pm ET on ESPN2. On Tuesday, November 20, the consolation game will tip off at 6 pm CT on ESPN3, followed by the 2018 Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker championship game at 8:30pm ET on ESPN2.

Tickets for the championship round games at Sprint Center will be available beginning at 10:00am CT on August 4th by visiting www.halloffameweekend.com, www.axs.com, by phone at 888-929-7849, or in person at Sprint Center Box Office.

The Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker will be the culminating event of college basketball’s Hall of Fame Weekend, which also includes the 13th annual induction ceremony for the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. That event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City.