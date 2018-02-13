class="post-template-default single single-post postid-290589 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
2018 Shrine Bowl Rosters Set

BY Shrine Bowl of Nebraska | February 13, 2018
KEARNEY, Neb. – On Tuesday, the rosters for the 2018 Shrine Bowl of Nebraska were announced.

The 60th annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska game will take place at the University of Kearney campus at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field.

2018 NORTH TEAM

Moses Bryant Elkhorn South
Brian Covarrubias Grand Island
Darnel Davis Omaha Burke
Joe Dolincheck Bellevue West
Brandon Eastlack Millard North
Dylan Egr Wahoo
Colton Feist Yutan
AJ Forbes Bellevue West
Dylan Gentrup Boone Central
Drake Gilliland Mitchell
Coby Haas Sidney
Riley Harms Fremont
Trevor Havlovic East Butler
Bergan Hofer Fremont
Jonah Housh North Star
Vernon Johnson Omaha North
Kohlton Ketzer Grand Island
Bryson Krull North Platte
Dylan Kucera Fremont Bergan
Grant Kwapnioski Elkhorn
Wyatt Liewer O’Neill
Alex Lindsay Pierce
Grant Matthies Creighton Prep
Zion Perry Lincoln High
Carson Pilkington Elkhorn South
Kooper Reece Valentine
Andrew Reiner Omaha Burke
Milton Sargbah Omaha North
Ryan Schommer Norfolk
DJ Stephen Valentine
Jesse Sullivan Boone Central
Marcus Vaughn-Jones Creighton Prep
Nolan Viergutz Columbus Lakeview
Jacob Wageman Bennington
Evan Welsh Wahoo Neumann

 

COACHES

Mike Huffman – Head Coach Bellevue West
Andrew Christensen – Asst. Coach Fort Calhoun
Tim Williams – Asst. Coach Waverly
Dan Krajicek – Asst. Coach Yutan
Ted Hennings – Asst. Coach Creighton Prep
Mike Pokorski – Asst. Coach Bellevue West

 

2018 SOUTH TEAM

Dashwan Bates Boys Town
Drew Bessey Palmyra
Jaden Cover Millard West
Tijah Davis Boys Town
Connor Fee Gretna
Jackson Gilbert Bellevue East
Jackson Gordon Omaha Skutt
Jalen Harris Omaha Central
Hunter Hays McCook
Spencer Hays DC West
A.J. Johnson Millard West
Jacob Johnson Fairbury
Joey Johnson Gretna
Brett Kaiser Kearney Catholic
Wyatt Kee Gibbon
Masry Mapieu York
Matt Masker Kearney Catholic
Noah McCashland Pius
Noah Menses Plattsmouth
Zack Muff Crete
Nathan Murray Kearney
Cal Naber Aurora
Simone Otte York
Dylan Plautz Westside
Garret Schardt BDS
Zack Schlager McCook
Caleb Schwiegart Westside
Bryce Stai Norris
Isaiah Stalbird Kearney
Dan Sunderman Millard South
Bronson Titus Holdrege
Adam Wasserman Fairbury
Jonah Weyand Crete
Gus Woeppel Norris

Cole Young Papillion South

*Caleb Marlatt Elmwood-Murdock (unable to play- injury)

 

COACHES

Kyle Peterson – Head Coach Aurora
Reed Manstedt – Asst. Coach Crete
Rashawn Harvey – Asst. Coach Kearney Catholic
Ryan Kearney – Asst. Coach Lincoln Pius X
Wade Miller – Asst. Coach Seward
Tim Elge – Asst. Coach Aurora
