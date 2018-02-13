2018 Shrine Bowl Rosters Set

KEARNEY, Neb. – On Tuesday, the rosters for the 2018 Shrine Bowl of Nebraska were announced.
The 60th annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska game will take place at the University of Kearney campus at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field.
2018 Shrine Bowl Rosters
2018 NORTH TEAM
|Moses Bryant
|Elkhorn South
|Brian Covarrubias
|Grand Island
|Joe Dolincheck
|Bellevue West
|Brandon Eastlack
|Millard North
|Dylan Gentrup
|Boone Central
|Trevor Havlovic
|East Butler
|Vernon Johnson
|Omaha North
|Kohlton Ketzer
|Grand Island
|Bryson Krull
|North Platte
|Dylan Kucera
|Fremont Bergan
|Grant Matthies
|Creighton Prep
|Carson Pilkington
|Elkhorn South
|Andrew Reiner
|Omaha Burke
|Milton Sargbah
|Omaha North
|Jesse Sullivan
|Boone Central
|Marcus Vaughn-Jones
|Creighton Prep
|Nolan Viergutz
|Columbus Lakeview
COACHES
|Mike Huffman – Head Coach
|Bellevue West
|Andrew Christensen – Asst. Coach
|Fort Calhoun
|Tim Williams – Asst. Coach
|Waverly
|Dan Krajicek – Asst. Coach
|Yutan
|Ted Hennings – Asst. Coach
|Creighton Prep
|Mike Pokorski – Asst. Coach
|Bellevue West
2018 SOUTH TEAM
|Jackson Gilbert
|Bellevue East
|Jackson Gordon
|Omaha Skutt
|Jalen Harris
|Omaha Central
|A.J. Johnson
|Millard West
|Brett Kaiser
|Kearney Catholic
|Matt Masker
|Kearney Catholic
|Caleb Schwiegart
|Westside
|Dan Sunderman
|Millard South
Cole Young Papillion South
|*Caleb Marlatt
|Elmwood-Murdock (unable to play- injury)
COACHES
|Kyle Peterson – Head Coach
|Aurora
|Reed Manstedt – Asst. Coach
|Crete
|Rashawn Harvey – Asst. Coach
|Kearney Catholic
|Ryan Kearney – Asst. Coach
|Lincoln Pius X
|Wade Miller – Asst. Coach
|Seward
|Tim Elge – Asst. Coach
|Aurora