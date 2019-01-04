2019 Concordia football schedule unveiled

SEWARD, Neb. – The 2019 Concordia University football season will open up under the lights inside Bulldog Stadium on Sept. 7. A night time clash with Doane will mark the beginning of the newly announced 10-game slate for head coach Patrick Daberkow’s program. NCAA Division III Buena Vista University will again serve as the lone nonconference opponent.

Concordia will look to bounce back from a 3-7 campaign in 2018. The Bulldogs will return a proven star on both sides of the ball with running back Ryan Durdon and All-American linebacker Lane Napier back in the fold. Daberkow figures to have a more experienced group in his third season as head coach.

The first two contests of the 2019 season are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. CT. Concordia has not played a night game since the 2017 season opener at Kansas Wesleyan University. Bulldog Stadium has not staged a night game since Concordia defeated Hastings, 28-3, on Sept. 12, 2015. The overall 2019 slate is balanced with five contests at home and five on the road.

Briar Cliff will serve as the homecoming opponent on Sept. 28. The Bulldogs will hold their Military Appreciation Day while hosting Northwestern on Oct. 19. Finally, senior day will take place on Nov. 2 when Midland visits Seward. The regular season will conclude with a trip to Sioux City, Iowa, to take on defending national champion Morningside. For the second year in a row, Concordia will make the long trek to Jamestown, N.D.

The Bulldogs slipped back to an eighth-place finish in the GPAC this past fall. It followed a third-place clam in 2017, which marked the program’s highest league placement since sharing the GPAC title in 2001.

The broadcast schedule for 2019-20 athletic events has not yet been released, but 104.9 Max Country will again serve as the radio home for live audio of Concordia football.

Click on the schedule here.