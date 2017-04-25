Huskers Sign Thomas Allen

Lincoln — Nebraska Coach Tim Miles announced the signing of guard Thomas Allen on Tuesday. Allen will join the Husker basketball program for the 2017-18 season.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard, Allen was a top-100 recruit nationally by ESPN, Scout and Rivals, which all listed the Raleigh, N.C., native as a four-star product. He was rated as the No. 11 prospect in New England by the New England Recruiting Report.

Allen spent his senior season at Brewster Academy and Coach Jason Smith, helping the school win its fifth National Prep title and a perfect 33-0 record. Brewster became the first New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) AAA team to finish unbeaten since Maine Central institute in 1998. On the year, Allen was chosen as the NEPSAC Class AAA Player of the Year and first-team NEPSAC, averaging 18 points per game on 55 percent shooting, including 48 percent from 3-point range. He connected on 115 of 239 from 3-point range, highlighted by a school-record 11 3-pointers as part of a 50-point effort against Bridgton Academy. He scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting in the national prep school championship game against Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.). Allen also made the all-tournament team at the National Prep School Invitational, an event that featured the 30 top prep schools in the country, plus several international teams, as he scored 21 points against South Kent (Conn.).

Allen was one five Brewster Academy seniors in the top 25, all of whom signed with power conference schools, as the school won its fifth national prep championship since 2010 this winter.

“Thomas Allen is an elite-level shooter, but more important than that, he is an elite-level winner,” Miles said. “I love his attitude, composure and his ability to help his teammates rise to the occasion. He has been well coached at Brewster Academy – Jason Smith is one of the best in our business – and he has played in high-level basketball through his experiences at Garner Road on the AAU circuit with Coach Dwayne West which will prepare him to make an immediate impact for the Huskers.”

Allen spent his first three years at Garner High School, where he led the school to the North Carolina 4A State Championship as a sophomore. Allen averaged 18 points a game as Garner won its first boys basketball state championship. As a junior, Allen averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game as the Trojans won a school-record 29 games and advanced to the North Carolina Eastern Region Championship. For his efforts, Allen was named the Greater Neuse River Conference Player of the Year and was a second-team North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association selection in 2016.

Allen played for the Garner Road AAU program coached by Dwayne West. Allen joins fellow Garner Road products Anton Gill and Isaac Copeland in the Husker program.

Allen, who originally signed with North Carolina State last November, chose Nebraska over Kansas, Georgetown, and Xavier among others.

Allen is one of five players who will make their Husker debuts this fall, joining Miami transfer James Palmer Jr., Copeland, who transferred from Georgetown, Duby Okeke, who is a grad transfer from Winthrop and freshman Nana Akenten, who was a first-team all-state pick in Illinois this past season. Both Allen and Akenten are among the top-150 seniors in the nation according to Rivals.com.