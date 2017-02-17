class="post-template-default single single-post postid-216288 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
2nd Day Of State Wrestling Tournament Set

BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 17, 2017
The First day of the NSAA state high school wrestling tournament is in the books. In Class A Millard South has the lead wtih 89.5 points, Kearney is second with 76.5.  In Class B, Skutt scored 72 on Thursday, Gretna has 71. In Class C, Valentine had a good first day with 79, and in Class D, Amherst leads the way with 67, Burwell has 58.  Action starts again today with 1st round consolations in Classes A& D at 9:30am , Classes B& C start at 12:30pm.  Wrestlers from the local KRVN area that advanced last night through the quarterfinals in Classes B & C include. Click here for the latest results.

Class B

106 Andy Rojas, Lexington
113 Trevor Holley, Gothenburg
120 Wyatt Hotz, Gothenburg
152 Thomas Margritz, Lexington
170 Prestin Melroy, Holdrege
182 Eric Langan, McCook
220 Kaleb Taylor, McCook

Class C

120 Clayton Glendy, Broken Bow
126 Wyatt Allen, Wood River
138 Eric Pachecho, Kearney Catholic
152 Jack Keating, Kearney Catholic

