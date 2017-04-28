4-27 High School Golf Results

RPAC Golf Meet
1st Southern Valley, 336
2nd Alma, 339
3rd Med valley, 352
4th Cambridge, 392
5th Bertrand, 393
INDIVIDUALS
1st Spencer Brown, Southern Valley, 80
2nd Preston Carbaugh, Cambridge, 80
3rd Wyat Gibson, Alma, 81
4th Austin Murphy, Bertrand, 82
5th Ryder Lewis, Southern Valley, 82
6th Ty Heft, Alma, 83
7th Chaston Burgeson, Southern Valley, 84
8th Justing Anderson, Med valley, 85
9th Shelden Johnsen, Med valley, 85
10th Jackson McKenzie, Alma, 87
11th Nate Auffet, Dundy Co-Stratton, 88
12th Erik Kovarik, Alma, 88
13th Blaine Teeter, Hitchcock, Co, 88
14th Chase Konert, Alma, 89
15th Sid Schultz, Med valley, 89
Overton Invite 4-27
1, Overton, 365
2, Pleasanton, 369
3, Amherst, 370
4, Holdrege JV, 378
5, Elm Creek, 387
6,Loomis, 405
7, Axtell, 455
8, Wilcox/Hildreth, 481
9, Eustis-Farnam, 929
10, Cozad JV, 1440
11, South Loup, 1440
12, Lexington JV, 1440
Individuals
1 80 Hunter Paitz, Pleasanton
2 83 Sam Kulhanek, Overton
3 87 Dillon Gillming, Elm Creek
4 87 Braden Hadwiger, Pleasanton
5 89 Hunter Cobb, Amherst
6 90 Drew Lauby, Loomis
7 90 Grant Bergstrom,Amherst
8 90 Trevor Adelung, Amherst
9 91 Brenden Meier, Overton
10 91 Nate Fields, Elm, Creek
11 92 Blake Garrelts, Holdrege JV
12 92 Tyson Reil, Overton
13 95 Griffin Wiser, Holdrege JV
14 95 Damon Taylor, Holdrege JV
15 96 Logan Neinast, Holdrege JV