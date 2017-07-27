60th Annual Coaches Announced

We are excited to announce the coaches for the 60th Annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska. The following Nebraska High School football coaches will represent the North and South teams respectively:

NORTH TEAM

HC: Mike Huffman – Bellevue West

AC: Andrew Christensen – Fort Calhoun

AC: Tim Williams – Waverly

AC: Dan Kajicek – Yutan

AC: Ted Hennings – Creighton Prep

AC: Mike Pokorski – Bellevue West

SOUTH TEAM

HC: Kyle Peterson – Aurora

AC: Reed Manstedt – Crete

AC: Ryan Kearney – Pius X

AC: Rashawn Harvey – Kearney Catholic

AC: Tim Elge – Aurora

AC: Wade Milller – Seward

Bellevue West Head Football Coach and MFCA Coach of the Year Mike Huffman, who coached the Bellevue Thunderbirds to the 2016 Class A NSAA State Championship, will lead the North team on the sidelines. Following the announcement Huffman said, “I am extremely excited and humbled by this opportunity. For as long as I can remember, the Shrine Bowl has been the marquee event in our state and to be part of the 60th game is an unbelievable honor.” Huffman continued, “The opportunity to share the game of football with the greatest collection of talent and character that the State of Nebraska has to offer, and to walk alongside these young men as they realize it’s not really about the game but about the children we are helping is a life changing privilege.”

Aurora Head Football Coach Kyle Peterson, who assisted the South team in 2011, will return this year as Head Coach to guide the South on the gridiron. Peterson said, “It is such an incredible honor to coach the Shrine Bowl. My experience as an assistant in 2011 was truly memorable playing for such a fantastic cause.” “Now in its 60th year, this game has given so many young men a glimpse into the lives of children less fortunate than themselves. It is a blessing to be able to share that experience with the 2018 team!” remarked Peterson.

The 60th annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska game will be played at the University of Nebraska-Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field in Kearney, Nebraska on Saturday, June 2. All proceeds from the game benefit Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.