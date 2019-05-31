61st Annual Shrine Bowl Set For Kearney

Kearney is once again hosting the Nebraska Shrine Bowl at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at UNK. Coaching the South Squad is York head coach Glen Snodgrass, coaching the North Squad is Omaha Burke head coach Paul Limongi. This year’s game features 15 players who are signed up to play for Nebraska this fall. This is the 6th Shrine Bowl game to be played at UNK. The city of Kearney and the Nebraska Shrine Bowl announced earlier this year that game will continue to be played in Kearney at least through 2024. Kickoff is set for 2pm on Saturday and the game will be carried along the Rural Radio Network on KRVN, Lexington, KTIC, West Point, KNEB, Scottsbluff, KTMX, York.

North Roster

Kodjo Atikphou, Sam Sims, Grand Island; Ryan Bena, Jack Hasz, Omaha Creighton Prep; Koby Brandenburg, Central City; Mehki Butler, Steven Krawczyk, Omaha North; Hunter Jones, Dylan Sales, Omaha Burke; Conner Cowling, Norfolk; Jackson Creek, Millard North; Shane Dailey, Bellevue West; Sid deMayo, Garrett Hustedt, Elkhorn Mount Michael; Lane Edis, Mullen; Grayson Garey, Broken Bow; Trenton Harbur, Gothenburg; Jacob Herbek, Grand Island Central Catholic; Mason Hiemstra, Alliance; Cooper Jewett, Elkhorn South; Caden Johnson, Wahoo Neumann; Rhett Jordan, Logan Schuelke, Waverly; Kaden Kneifl, Wayne; Sam Kolterman, Jack Sutton, Wahoo; Quincy Nichols, Blair; Lane McGinley, Valentine; Luke Reimer, Lincoln North Star; Keegan Reifschneider, Scottsbluff; Jackson Ritchhart, Fremont; Alex Rodgers, Omaha Roncalli; Joe Teten, Norfolk Catholic; Jesse Ulrich, Ord; Travis Tyler, Creighton. Coaches: Paul Limongi (head coach), Burke; Blake Beebout, Valentine; Brock Eichelberger, O’Neill; Chris Seebohm, Alliance; Ben Ryan, Andy Schatzberg, Burke.

South Roster

Cole Aniello, Millard West; Edwen Baptista, Friend; Quinn Butzke, Jackson Hirschfeld, Centennial; Hunter Chilton, Caden Opfer, Gretna; John Christensen, Bruning-Davenport; Baily Darnell, Auburn; Jaden Davis, Lincoln Southeast; Joe Dworak, Austin Jablonski, Lincoln Pius X; Jarod Epperson, TJ Skradski, Omaha Skutt; Colin Giron, D.J. Gross, McCook; TaeVyn Grixby, Nick Leader, Lincoln Southwest; Tyson Guzman, Omaha Westside; Gabe Heins, Kearney; Torrence Jackson, Omaha Central; Joseph Krause, Seward; Alex Lewis, Omaha South; Jayden Merriman, Millard South; Mike McClanahan, Chase Norblade, Papillion-La Vista South; Brayden Miller, Kearney; Riley Moses, Fillmore Central; Nouredin Nouli, Norris; Garrett Nuss, Sutton; Lucas Paloucek, Ogallala; Cade Reichardt, Aurora; PJ Schaben, Seward; Barrett Sellon, Braden Sellon, Lincoln East; Garrett Snodgrass, Noah Stafursky, York; Jack Towne, Millard South; Landon Weber, Adams Central. Coaches: Glen Snodgrass (head coach), York; Matt Kern, Matt Maltsberger, York; Jamie Opfer, Seward; Kam Lenhart, Fairbury; Eric Ryan, Overton.