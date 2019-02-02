A Rivalry Matchup On The Hardwood May Be Exactly What The Lopers Need

It’s been a struggle this season for the University of Nebraska Kearney men’s basketball team, but it hasn’t been a lack of effort, this bunch plays hard every time out it’s just been a few bounces of the ball that have controlled the outcome of these close losses. This team’s record stands at 6-13 and 1-9 in the conference. UNK will have their arch-rival, Fort Hays State, at home today and for the Lopers that might be just what they need to turn the tide.

Fort Hays State enters this contest against UNK with a record of 13-6 and 7-3 in conference action. The Tigers have won four of their last six games with their most recent game was a loss coming at the hands of the #2 ranked team in Division II, Northwest Missouri State, 81-69. This bunch has won their games by narrow margins as they average 78 points per game while allowing 73 per game. They are a team that is efficient from the three-point line as they shoot 40% from deep while making nine three’s per game as well.

Leading the way for Fort Hays State though is more of a post-oriented player, senior Brady Werth. Werth stands at 6’7 and is averaging 16 points per game while shooting 56% from the field. He is a threat from downtown as well as he has hit 23-41 from beyond the arc. Fellow senior Marcus Copper is averaging 14 points per game also and Lopers will have a hard time dealing with him as well.

For UNK, they will look to bounce back once again as they have lost two straight and that most recent loss was to Missouri Western by a final score of 83-79. This group is so close to tying it all together and on Saturday, you know they will be ready to face their rivals at home.

UNK is continuing to be led by freshman guard Kanon Koster at 17 points per night. He had a marvelous game last time out recording 31 points and he looks like he is settling in more. Kyle Juhl has really picked things up as of late for the Lopers as he is averaging 10 points per game since beginning conference play. Those two will need to be efficient against the Tigers. Sophomore Weston Baker-McGrath will be crucial for UNK also as his post presence will be much needed.

UNK and Fort Hays State will tip-off at 4:00 P.M. and that game can be heard on 93.1 The River.