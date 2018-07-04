Achtermann Picks Up Final Honor

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney junior utility player Alex Achtermann recently was named honorary captain of the 2018 Omaha World-Herald Division II All-Nebraska team.

The team is made up of players from UNK and Wayne State and is chosen by members of the OWH sports staff.

Achtermann, who was on last year’s All-Nebraska junior college team when he played at Western Nebraska C.C., hit .413 in 2018 with 15 home runs and 57 RBIs. On the mound, he was 6-1 with a 4.45 ERA. The Colorado native started games at pitcher, first base, third base, right field and designated hitter.

Subsequently, the future Emporia State Hornet was named the MIAA and Central Region Player of the Year and made two All-American squads. Achtermann helped the Lopers go 28-24 this past season, reaching the MIAA Tournament in the program’s final go-around

All-Nebraska NCAA Division II

C: Dallas Schramm, Sr., UNK, .318, 13 HR’s, 65 RBI’s

1B: Tanner Simons, Sr., WSC, .333, 9 HR, 14 SB’s

2B: Andrew Hanson, Fr., WSC, .320, 7 HR, 29 RBI’s

SS: Peter Carlson, Fr-R, UNK, .302, 39 RBI’s

3B: Calvin Rudolph, So., UNK, .291, 23 RBI’s

OF: Brandon Hernandez, Jr., UNK, .383, 27 2B’s, 46 RBI’s

OF: Travis Miller, Jr., WSC, .304, 7 HR’s, 38 RBI’s

OF: Brett Young, Jr., UNK, .356, 11 HR’s, 39 RBI’s

DH: Bryce Bisenius, So., WSC, .394, 39 RBI’s

Utility: Alex Achtermann, Jr., UNK, .413, 57 RBI’s, 6-1

P: Josh Cooper, Jr., UNK, 7-3, 2.70 ERA

P: Aaron Ras, Fr., WSC, 5-2, 4.02 ERA

P: Eric Sandoz, Jr., UNK, 2.97 ERA, 9 saves

P: Lawson Zenner, Fr., WSC, 3.60 ERA, 6 saves

Honorable Mention: UNK, Scott Platt, Josh Robinson, Ty Roseberry, Thomas Ruwe. WSC, Alex Logelin, Hunter Wienhoff.