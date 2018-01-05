Adams Central Sweeps Lexington

ADAMS CENTRAL- Lexington traveled to Adams Central on Friday night and the Minutemaids and the Minutemen struggled against the Patriots.

In the girls game, the Patriots won by a final score of 52-28. In the first quarter, it was all Adams Central as they jumped out to a 17-3 lead. In the second period, Lexington continued to struggle as they only scored four points and Adams Central score 17 again and the score at halftime was 34-7.

In the third quarter, the scoring was even amongst the teams as each scored 12 points. In the final period, Lexington did outscore the Patriots 9-6,

For Adams Central, Morgan Samuelson had 14 points. Lexington was led by Jenna Sanchez as she scored nine points. Adams Central is now 5-6 and will face St. Paul on Saturday. Lexington is now 2-8 and will battle Hastings on Saturday.

In the boys game, it was a thriller that Adams Central won, 59-56. The Patriots began with a 15-10 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Adams Central extended their lead and at the half, it was 31-24.

In the third quarter, the offense wasn’t as high powered and Adams Central led 41-31 after three periods. In the final period, Lexington made a major comeback bid as they outscored the Patriots 25-18, but that wasn’t enough.

For Adams Central Haggan Hilgendorf scored 28 points. Lexington was led by Nick Saiz as he had 38 points. Adams Central is now 8-2 and will play St. Paul on Saturday. Lexington is 5-5 and will battle Hastings on Saturday.