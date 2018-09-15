Adams Central Too Much For Swedes

HASTINGS – Gothenburg took an undefeated record into their game against perennial power Adams Central. The Patriots, though, outlasted Gothenburg 21-0 to drop the Swedes to 3-1.

Evan Johnson was efficient at quarterback for the Patriots going 13-17 for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Adams Central scored on their first drive against the top rated defense in C1. Gothenburg would settle in after that, but it ended up being the only points that the Patriots would need.

Gothenburg’s power running game was stifled by the Adams Central defense that often put eight or nine plays on the line to stop the run. The Swedes were held well below their average offensively. Gothenburg had the ball inside the Patriot 10 as time ran out in the first half, but would never get as close again.

In the end, only 30 yards of offense separated the two teams, but the Patriots capitalized to win it here tonight.

District play starts next for both teams.