Alberts Out Of The Running For NU Job

BY Jayson Jorgensen | October 4, 2017
UNO Athletics Director Trev Alberts

Scratch one name from the list of those interested in the Nebraska athletics director job. Former husker Trev Alberts, athletic director at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, has told coaches and staffers in his department that he will not be a candidate for the athletic director job at the University of Nebraska. Alberts sent an email to numerous members of his staff this Wednesday morning saying that he has told the search firm involved in the Husker search that he will not compete for the job after “some prayerful consideration.” Alberts has been the Athletics Director at UNO since 2009.

 

