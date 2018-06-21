Albrecht Signs with Nantes in France

Former Nebraska All-America outside hitter Annika Albrecht has signed her first professional contract to play with Nantes in the French top-tier Ligue A.

Albrecht was named a second-team AVCA All-American and an All-Big Ten selection in 2017 after leading the Huskers to a national championship and a Big Ten title. As a senior captain, the North Aurora, Illinois native averaged 3.02 kills per set and 2.74 digs per set while serving 34 aces in her first year as a full-time six-rotation player. She finished her career at No. 6 on Nebraska’s all-time career aces chart with 139.

Albrecht set a school record for career postseason sets played (75) and became the third Husker in the John Cook era (2000-present) to play in every set (489) of her four-year Husker career, joining Sarah Pavan and Dani Busboom. In her four years, the Huskers won two national titles, two Big Ten titles and reached the final four three times.

Albrecht joins a Nantes squad that finished 10th in the 12-team Ligue A in 2017-18 with an 8-14 overall record.