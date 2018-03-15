All FKC Boys & Girls Basketball Squads

Boys FKC
First Team
Braden Kizer, Overton 11
Morgan Wallace, Overton 11
Jaydn Ford, Elm Creek 12
Andrew Lauby, Loomis 12
Holden Eckhout, Amherst 12
Second Team
Aaron Dow, Loomis 11
Lantz Grauerholtz, Wilcox-Hildreth 12
Dakota Abbott, Amherst 12
Hunter Paitz, Pleasanton 12
Gage Claubaugh, Elm Creek 10
Third Team
Joshua Marcy, Loomis 12
Caleb Springer, Wilcox-Hildreth 12
Aaron Jenkins,Wilcox-Hildreth 11
Aaron Clouse, Elwood 12
Kevin Boteo, SEM 12
Girls FKC
First Team
Claire Cornell, Elm Creek 12
Sidney Enochs, Overton 12
Allie Bauer, Elm Creek 11
Keri Bauer, Pleasanton 12
Paige Kirby, Axtell 12
Second Team
Megan Fisher, Pleasanton 11
Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton 9
Tiffany Dickau,Elwood 12
Darla Thorell, Loomis 10
Gracie Grote, Overton 12
Third Team
Emily Arnold,Amherst 12
Cadee Nichols, Pleasanton 10
Abby Quadhammer, Wilcox-Hildreth 11
Camille Fishell, Axtell 11
Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek 9