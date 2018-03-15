class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297457 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
All FKC Boys & Girls Basketball Squads | KRVN Radio

All FKC Boys & Girls Basketball Squads

BY Jayson Jorgensen | March 15, 2018
Elm Creek Senior Jaydn Ford, KRVN Photo Paul Pack

Boys FKC

First Team

Braden Kizer, Overton 11
Morgan Wallace, Overton 11
Jaydn Ford, Elm Creek 12
Andrew Lauby, Loomis 12
Holden Eckhout, Amherst 12

Second Team

Aaron Dow, Loomis 11
Lantz Grauerholtz, Wilcox-Hildreth 12
Dakota Abbott, Amherst 12
Hunter Paitz, Pleasanton 12
Gage Claubaugh, Elm Creek 10

Third Team

Joshua Marcy, Loomis 12
Caleb Springer, Wilcox-Hildreth 12
Aaron Jenkins,Wilcox-Hildreth 11
Aaron Clouse, Elwood 12
Kevin Boteo, SEM 12

Girls FKC

First Team

Claire Cornell, Elm Creek 12
Sidney Enochs, Overton 12
Allie Bauer, Elm Creek 11
Keri Bauer, Pleasanton 12
Paige Kirby, Axtell 12

Second Team

Megan Fisher, Pleasanton 11
Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton 9
Tiffany Dickau,Elwood 12
Darla Thorell, Loomis 10
Gracie Grote, Overton 12

Third Team

Emily Arnold,Amherst 12
Cadee Nichols, Pleasanton 10
Abby Quadhammer, Wilcox-Hildreth 11
Camille Fishell, Axtell 11
Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek 9

