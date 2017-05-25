All Star Games Set For Cambridge

The Annual CSO Girls & Boys All Star Games are set for Friday night in Cambridge. The games will feature graduated senior athletes from an area extending from Ogallala to Elm Creek and south to the Nebraska-Kansas state line. The game this year will be taking place at McCook High School due to gym floor refinishing taking place at the gym in Cambridge. The Girls game will tip off at 6pm, with the Boys to follow at 8pm. Below are the players and coaches who will be involved in the games.
CSO East Girls Team
Katelynn Harrison – Alma
Brielle Weverka – Arapahoe
Tessa Callahan – Bertrand
Alea Shaner – Cambridge
Savana Quinn – Southern Valley
Tia Norman – Southern Valley
Jacee Pfeifer – Holdrege
Isabella Ryan – Southwest
Lili Fatttig – Lexington
Ali Jones – Eustis Farnam
Coaches:
Jarod Albers – Cambridge
Jeff Ellis – Southern Valley
CSO Girls West Team
Maggie May – Wallace
Haeven Schuster – Sutherland
Emily Jones – Dundy Co.
Audrey Frederick – Dundy Co.
Riley Nitsch – NPSP
Britni Brannan – Hershey
Taylin McNair – Chase Co.
Destiny Reinke – Chase Co.
Faith Hansen – McCook
Aubrey Wagner – Hitchcock Co.
Coaches:
Jason Gunderson – Sutherland
Mark Bottom – Chase County
CSO West Boys Team
Zak Bailey – Medicine Valley
Greg Gaston – Wauneta Palisade
Matt Rippen – Hitchcock county
Emmit Rosentrater – Paxton
Kyle Geisler – Mccook
Ike Maxwell – Chase County
Dillion Higgins – Ogallala
Kolby Rezac – Ogallala
Clay Frels – Hershey
Jason Davis – Hershey
Coaches:
Dustin Jorgenson – Hershey
Jason Maier – Medicine Valley
CSO Boys East Team
Cooper Grabenstein – Bertrand
Chase Conert – Alma
Tyler Witte – Cambridge
Ty Clement – Gothenburg
Jeff Butler – Holdrege
Tyler Buck – Holdrege
Keith Murphy – Overton
Drake Schearer – Southern Valley
Drew Hofman – Southwest
Conner McConville – Southwest
Coaches:
Roger Koehler – Gothenburg
Craig Newcomb – Bertrand