All Star Games Set For Cambridge

The Annual CSO Girls & Boys All Star Games are set for Friday night in Cambridge. The games will feature graduated senior athletes from an area extending from Ogallala to Elm Creek and south to the Nebraska-Kansas state line. The game this year will be taking place at McCook High School due to gym floor refinishing taking place at the gym in Cambridge. The Girls game will tip off at 6pm, with the Boys to follow at 8pm. Below are the players and coaches who will be involved in the games.

CSO East Girls Team

Katelynn Harrison – Alma

Brielle Weverka – Arapahoe

Tessa Callahan – Bertrand

Alea Shaner – Cambridge

Savana Quinn – Southern Valley

Tia Norman – Southern Valley

Jacee Pfeifer – Holdrege

Isabella Ryan – Southwest

Lili Fatttig – Lexington

Ali Jones – Eustis Farnam

Coaches:

Jarod Albers – Cambridge

Jeff Ellis – Southern Valley

CSO Girls West Team

Maggie May – Wallace

Haeven Schuster – Sutherland

Emily Jones – Dundy Co.

Audrey Frederick – Dundy Co.

Riley Nitsch – NPSP

Britni Brannan – Hershey

Taylin McNair – Chase Co.

Destiny Reinke – Chase Co.

Faith Hansen – McCook

Aubrey Wagner – Hitchcock Co.

Coaches:

Jason Gunderson – Sutherland

Mark Bottom – Chase County

CSO West Boys Team

Zak Bailey – Medicine Valley

Greg Gaston – Wauneta Palisade

Matt Rippen – Hitchcock county

Emmit Rosentrater – Paxton

Kyle Geisler – Mccook

Ike Maxwell – Chase County

Dillion Higgins – Ogallala

Kolby Rezac – Ogallala

Clay Frels – Hershey

Jason Davis – Hershey

Coaches:

Dustin Jorgenson – Hershey

Jason Maier – Medicine Valley

CSO Boys East Team

Cooper Grabenstein – Bertrand

Chase Conert – Alma

Tyler Witte – Cambridge

Ty Clement – Gothenburg

Jeff Butler – Holdrege

Tyler Buck – Holdrege

Keith Murphy – Overton

Drake Schearer – Southern Valley

Drew Hofman – Southwest

Conner McConville – Southwest

Coaches:

Roger Koehler – Gothenburg

Craig Newcomb – Bertrand