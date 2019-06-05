All Star Games Set For Minden

The New West All Star Games are set for June 13th and 14th in Minden. On June 13th, at 6pm the volleyball games will be held as the SWC plays the LPC in the Minden High School, while the FKC plays the RPAC at CL. Jones. Championship and Consolation matches will take place later on that night. On June 14th, The All Star Basketball games are scheduled for 5pm as the SWC Girls play the LPC in the high school, followed by the boys game, The FKC girls play the RPAC at 5pm in CL. Jones, followed by the Boys. All the games benefit the Nebraska Kidney Foundation.