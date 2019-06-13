All Star Games Set For This Week In Minden

The New West All Star Games are set for June 13th and 14th in Minden. On June 13th, at 6pm the volleyball games will be held as the SWC plays the LPC, while the FKC plays the RPAC. Championship and Consolation matches will take place later on that night. June 14th, The All Star Basketball games are scheduled for 5pm as the SWC Girls play the LPC, followed by the boys game, The FKC girls play the RPAC at 5pm followed by the Boys. All the games benefit the Nebraska Kidney Foundation.

Volleyball roster 2019

Boys BB Roster 2019

Girls BB Roster 2019