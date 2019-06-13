class="post-template-default single single-post postid-390242 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
All Star Games Set For This Week In Minden | KRVN Radio

All Star Games Set For This Week In Minden

BY Jayson Jorgensen | June 13, 2019
Home News Regional Sports
All Star Games Set For This Week In Minden

The New West All Star Games are set for June 13th and 14th in Minden. On June 13th, at 6pm the volleyball games will be held as the SWC plays the LPC, while the FKC plays the RPAC. Championship and Consolation matches will take place later on that night. June 14th, The All Star Basketball games are scheduled for 5pm as the SWC Girls play the LPC, followed by the boys game, The FKC girls play the RPAC at 5pm followed by the Boys. All the games benefit the Nebraska Kidney Foundation.

Volleyball roster 2019

Boys BB Roster 2019

Girls BB Roster 2019

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments