All Star Games Set For This Weekend In Minden

The New West All Star Classic will showcase Nebraska’s best high school athletes from regional conferences, as they display their talents in on June 9th and 10th in Minden.

The Classic is presented by New West Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery, Misko Sports, KRVN Radio and Casey’s General Store- Minden and the proceeds from the weekend will benefit the Nebraska Kidney Association. The three-day event will feature 120 athletes from four regional conferences including the Southwest, Fort Kearny, Lou Platte and Republican Plains Activity. Volleyball will serve up the beginning of the fun-filled weekend on Friday, June 9 at 4:00 pm followed by tip off at 12:00 pm on June 10th

Schedule as follows:

Friday, June 9, 2017

ALL STAR VOLLEYBALL

4:00

Games will run consecutively

Southwest Conference vs. Lou Platte Conference

Fort Kearny Conference vs. Republican Plains Activity Conference

Winners from both matches will play a championship game.

Saturday, June 10, 2017

ALL STAR GIRLS & BOYS BASKETBALL GAMES

12:00 pm Games will run consecutively

Girls Southwest Conference vs. Lou Platte Conference

Boys Southwest Conference vs. Lou Platte Conference

Girls Fort Kearny Conference vs. Republican Plains Activity Conference

Boys Fort Kearny Conference vs. Republican Plains Activity Conference

General admission tickets to the event are $5 for the public at the door. Proceeds from the All-Star Classic will benefit the Nebraska Kidney Association. Click here to see the list of players. Press Release