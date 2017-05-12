Alma Wins Betrand Golf Invite

BERTRAND – Alma was the winner of the Bertrand Golf Invitational on Thursday with a team score of 328.
Individually, Preston Carbaugh of Cambridge turned in a 75 for the low round. Dillion Gilming came in one stroke behind with a 76.
Southern Valley was second for team title with a 337.
Team Scores
|1st
|Alma
|328
|2nd
|Southern Valley
|337
|3rd
|Overton
|360
|4th
|Bertrand
|363
|5th
|Cambridge
|365
|6th
|Elm Creek
|369
|7th
|Amherst
|378
|8th
|Loomis
|403
|9th
|Holdgrege
|444
|10th
|Elwood
|515
|11th
|Cozad
|590
|12th
|Axtell
|646
|13th
|Franklin
|840
|14th
|Ravenna
|840
Top 15 Individuals
|1st
|preston carbaugh
|Cambridge
|75
|2nd
|dillon gillming
|Elm Creek
|76
|3rd
|ty heft
|Alma
|79
|4th
|wyatt gibson
|Alma
|81
|5th
|paxton ross
|Cambridge
|81
|6th
|eric kovarik
|Alma
|82
|7th
|ryder lewis
|Southern Valley
|82
|8th
|chaston burgeson
|Southern Valley
|82
|9th
|hunter cobb
|Amherst
|83
|10th
|drew lauby
|Loomis
|83
|11th
|sam kulhanek
|Overton
|83
|12th
|brenden meier
|Overton
|84
|13th
|kallen nichols
|Elwood
|85
|14th
|trent krejdl
|Southern Valley
|85
|15th
|jackson mckenzie
|Alma
|86