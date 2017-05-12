Alma Wins Betrand Golf Invite

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235558 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Scott Foster | May 12, 2017
BERTRAND – Alma was the winner of the Bertrand Golf Invitational on Thursday with a team score of 328.

Individually, Preston Carbaugh of Cambridge turned in a 75 for the low round. Dillion Gilming came in one stroke behind with a 76.

Southern Valley was second for team title with a 337.

Team Scores

1st Alma 328
2nd Southern Valley 337
3rd Overton 360
4th Bertrand 363
5th Cambridge 365
6th Elm Creek 369
7th Amherst 378
8th Loomis 403
9th Holdgrege 444
10th Elwood 515
11th Cozad 590
12th Axtell 646
13th Franklin 840
14th Ravenna 840

 

Top 15 Individuals

1st preston carbaugh Cambridge 75
2nd dillon gillming Elm Creek 76
3rd ty heft Alma 79
4th wyatt gibson Alma 81
5th paxton ross Cambridge 81
6th eric kovarik Alma 82
7th ryder lewis Southern Valley 82
8th chaston burgeson Southern Valley 82
9th hunter cobb Amherst 83
10th drew lauby Loomis 83
11th sam kulhanek Overton 83
12th brenden meier Overton 84
13th kallen nichols Elwood 85
14th trent krejdl Southern Valley 85
15th jackson mckenzie Alma 86
