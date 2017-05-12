Alma Wins Betrand Golf Invite

BERTRAND – Alma was the winner of the Bertrand Golf Invitational on Thursday with a team score of 328.

Individually, Preston Carbaugh of Cambridge turned in a 75 for the low round. Dillion Gilming came in one stroke behind with a 76.

Southern Valley was second for team title with a 337.

Team Scores

1st Alma 328 2nd Southern Valley 337 3rd Overton 360 4th Bertrand 363 5th Cambridge 365 6th Elm Creek 369 7th Amherst 378 8th Loomis 403 9th Holdgrege 444 10th Elwood 515 11th Cozad 590 12th Axtell 646 13th Franklin 840 14th Ravenna 840

Top 15 Individuals