Amherst & Gothenburg Fall In State Quarterfinals

LINCOLN- A strong fourth quarter helped Neligh/Oakdale advance past Amherst on Thursday in the Class C2 State quarterfinals. The Warriors rallied from eight down to win in it’s first appearance at state since the early 90’s. Senior Tyler Belitz scored 10 of his game high 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead the charge. The Broncos who were making their third straight appearance at state were led by Holden Eckhout who scored 21 points and had a big day on the glass. He scored 11 points in the third quarter to help Amherst take a 31-23 advantage. Neligh/Oakdale however forced Amherst into 20 turnovers on the day with a number of those coming down the stretch as the Broncos managed just 12 points in the fourth quarter. Amherst ends the year at 24-4, Neligh/Oakdale is now 25-3 and will play in the state semis on Friday against Hastings St. Cecilia.

LINCOLN- For a second straight year it was a quick exist from the state tournament for Gothenburg as the Swedes were beaten on Thursday afternoon by Wahoo 84-47 in the Class C1 tourney. The Warriors jumped out to a 10-0 lead and controlled things the whole day. Gothenburg trailed 22-6 at the end of the first quarter and struggled all day long with Wahoo’s 1-3-1 zone defense. Gothenburg finished the day just 4-25 from three point range and were down 40-1 at halftime Colin Hahn led the Swedes with 13 points. Ty Clement had 12, Dawson Graham finished with nine as the Swedes saw their season come to an end at 25-3. Wahoo improves to 21-5 and will play Winnebago in the state semifinals.