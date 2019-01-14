Another Conference Road Test For Husker Men’s Basketball

Following a victory, that almost felt similar to a loss, on Thursday over Penn State at home with the final count being 70-64, Nebraska will hit the road to Indiana and take on the Hoosiers. The Huskers have a tall task with this Indiana team that posts a record of 12-4. They have dropped their last two games the first to Michigan 74-63 and the second to Maryland 78-75. Both of these contests were on the road so Indiana will be excited to be back home for a conference contest.

The numbers between Nebraska and Indiana are eerily similar on the season. Indiana is at 77 points per game while allowing 66. For Nebraska, they are scoring 79 points per game and allowing 61 per game. These two squads in the past five games have the same record too, 3-2 and of course the same season record of 12-4.

For Indiana, they are led by standout freshman and potential NBA lottery pick Romeo Langford. The 6-6 guard is having a sensational season at 19 points per contest, six rebounds, and three assists. Langford is more of a slasher for the Hoosiers as he attacks the rim well. He’s shooting 51% from the field, but from deep, he struggles at 25%. Containing Langford will be the top priority for Nebraska, but senior forward Juwan Morgan will be another player to watch. Morgan is scoring 17 points per game and ripping down eight rebounds. Morgan does his damage on the inside and outside whether it’s Isaac Copeland Jr. or Isiah Roby defending, it will be a challenge.

The Huskers continue to be paced by a trio of seniors as James Palmer Jr. scores 20 per night, Issace Copeland Jr. is producing 14 points, and Glynn Watson Jr. is adding 13 points. Those three will need to have great games on the road to lead Nebraska to a victory. For what seems like a long time coming for Nebraska and its basketball fans, Isaiah Roby is playing more consistent basketball. Without his major contributions in Thursday nights game, Nebraska may have lost. The junior had 22 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, and two steals. If Roby can continue play that is similar to this, Nebraska won’t lose very many games.

This contest has all of the makings to be a fantastic game and you can hear it tonight on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM with tip-off set for 5:30 P.M.