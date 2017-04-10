AP Preseason Football Poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:<
Record Pts Pv<
1. Clemson (60) 14-1 1500 3<
2. Alabama 14-1 1440 1<
3. Southern Cal 10-3 1292 9<
4. Washington 12-2 1277 4<
5. Oklahoma 11-2 1252 7<
6. Ohio St. 11-2 1240 2<
7. Penn St. 11-3 1130 5<
8. Florida St. 10-3 1105 10<
9. Wisconsin 11-3 1032 8<
10. Michigan 10-3 1001 6<
11. Oklahoma St. 10-3 920 13<
12. Stanford 10-3 730 16<
13. LSU 8-4 651 19<
14. Florida 9-4 640 20<
15. W. Michigan 13-1 619 12<
16. Virginia Tech 10-4 610 18<
17. Colorado 10-4 585 11<
18. West Virginia 10-3 368 14<
19. South Florida 11-2 358 25<
20. Miami 9-4 338 NR<
21. Louisville 9-4 277 15<
22. Tennessee 9-4 253 NR<
23. Utah 9-4 222 NR<
24. Auburn 8-5 206 17 <
25. San Diego St. 11-3 113 NR<
Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 83, Georgia Tech 47, Nebraska 38, W. Kentucky 32, Air Force 30, Pittsburgh 21, Boise St. 19, Iowa 14, Minnesota 12, Tulsa 10, BYU 9, Temple 8, Houston 8, North Carolina 8, Navy 1, Washington St. 1.
