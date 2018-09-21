Archer announced as new Kearney head baseball coach

KEARNEY – Brad Archer has been hired as head coach for the inaugural KHS/KCHS baseball team. Archer has a long and successful career in coaching.

Coach Brad Archer brings a wealth of coaching experience of heading up a successful Legion Baseball program where he has accumulated over 1200+ wins, Five State Championships and Two Runner Up finishes in his 34 years as head coach. “His ability to form strong and meaningful relationships with his athletes to optimize their performances is second to none,” stated Ryan Hogue, KHS Assistant Principal and Activities Director.

Coach Archer was an assistant football coach for KHS for 36 years and is a recently retired teacher at KHS. Archer taught KHS PE, Health, and Strength from 1984 to 2017.

Archer will coach players from Kearney High School and Kearney Catholic High School. “Coach Archer is well-respected by players, fans and coaches. He has a proven track record and has built and developed a highly successful Legion program. Coach Archer knows how to build relationships with student-athletes, parents and the entire Kearney community,” stated Rick Petri, KCHS Activities Director. His emphasis on preparation and fielding a fundamentally sound team makes him the right choice to start and develop the baseball program.”

The baseball program will begin this spring in the 2018-2019 school year. Coach Archer will start practice with the team February 25, 2019. “I would like to thank Dr. Edwards, Dr. Loofe, Mr. Hogue and Mr. Petri for the opportunity to be the Kearney High School baseball coach,” stated Archer. “It is an exciting time for both Kearney High School and Kearney Catholic, the City of Kearney, and those individuals that have worked behind the scenes including New West Sports Medicine to make this a reality. There is a lot of work that needs to be done to get this first season up and rolling but I’m looking forward to getting it started.”

“From the first time I met Coach Archer, I knew he was a man of character and integrity. I am excited as the Activities Director to be a part of the inaugural season of high school baseball in Kearney, but even more excited to watch a seasoned coach lead our student athletes into a memorable first year.” Ryan Hogue, KHS Assistant Principal and Activities Director.

Kearney High School

Assistant football coach 36 years

Sophomore basketball coach one year

Assistant track coach one year

Kearney Legion Baseball

38 years

Kearney Seniors head coach 8 years

Kearney Juniors head coach 26 years

Assistant Senior coach 4 years

State Championships (5)

2009

2008

2007

1987

1985

State Runner up (2)

1999

1997

Head Coaching career record. (34 years)

1227-423