Area Athletes Perform Well In Omaha

Area winners at NSAA State Track & Field Championships. The Lexington Boys and Axtell Boys claimed the team titles in Classes B and D

Class A Boys

100 Meter Dash, Miko Maessner, Kearney 10.87

200 Meter Dash, Miko Maessner Kearney 21.84

Class A Girls

300 Hurdles, Elle Dahlgren, Kearney, 44.54

Class B Boys

High Jump, Ajack Waikur, Lexington 6-08.00

Triple Jump, Ajack Waikur, Lexington 48-02.75

300 Meter Hurdles, Ajack Waikur, Lexington, 39.04

Shot Put, Colin Giron McCook, 55-06.25

3200 Meter Run, Aidan Wheelock, Minden 9:44.571

1,600 Meter Run, Aidan Wheelock, Minden 4:24.28

110 Hurdles, Marshall Chasek, Minden, 14.63

Pole Vault, Tyce Hruza, Gothenburg, 16’2

Class B Girls

Long Jump, Madison Smith, Lexington, 19-01.00

Pole Vault, Megan Burkholder, Cozad, 11-03.00

100 Meter Dash, Madison Smith, Lexington, 12.3

200 Meter Dash, Madison Smith, Lexington 25.05

Class C Boys

300 Hurdles, Jack Drahota, Ravenna, 38.61

Class D Boys

Triple Jump, Creighton Kring, Axtell, 46-03.75

Shot Put, Riley Racicky, Pleasanton, 53-02.50

3200 Meter Run Lincoln Trent, Axtell, 10:07.74

1,600 Meter Run, Lincoln Trent, Axtell, 4:37:54

Discus, Joshua Marcy, Loomis 154-Feet

Class D Girls

Axtell 400 Meter Relay, Kailey Trampe, Jessica Bertrand, Camille Fishell, Erica Bertrand, 52.24

Axtell 1600 Meter Relay, Kailey Trampe, Jessica Bertrand, Camille Fishell, Erica Bertrand, 4:07.98

