Area Athletes Perform Well In Omaha

Area winners at NSAA State Track & Field Championships. The Lexington Boys and Axtell Boys claimed the team titles in Classes B and D
Class A Boys
100 Meter Dash, Miko Maessner, Kearney 10.87
200 Meter Dash, Miko Maessner Kearney 21.84
Class A Girls
300 Hurdles, Elle Dahlgren, Kearney, 44.54
Class B Boys
High Jump, Ajack Waikur, Lexington 6-08.00
Triple Jump, Ajack Waikur, Lexington 48-02.75
300 Meter Hurdles, Ajack Waikur, Lexington, 39.04
Shot Put, Colin Giron McCook, 55-06.25
3200 Meter Run, Aidan Wheelock, Minden 9:44.571
1,600 Meter Run, Aidan Wheelock, Minden 4:24.28
110 Hurdles, Marshall Chasek, Minden, 14.63
Pole Vault, Tyce Hruza, Gothenburg, 16’2
Class B Girls
Long Jump, Madison Smith, Lexington, 19-01.00
Pole Vault, Megan Burkholder, Cozad, 11-03.00
100 Meter Dash, Madison Smith, Lexington, 12.3
200 Meter Dash, Madison Smith, Lexington 25.05
Class C Boys
300 Hurdles, Jack Drahota, Ravenna, 38.61
Class D Boys
Triple Jump, Creighton Kring, Axtell, 46-03.75
Shot Put, Riley Racicky, Pleasanton, 53-02.50
3200 Meter Run Lincoln Trent, Axtell, 10:07.74
1,600 Meter Run, Lincoln Trent, Axtell, 4:37:54
Discus, Joshua Marcy, Loomis 154-Feet
Class D Girls
Axtell 400 Meter Relay, Kailey Trampe, Jessica Bertrand, Camille Fishell, Erica Bertrand, 52.24
Axtell 1600 Meter Relay, Kailey Trampe, Jessica Bertrand, Camille Fishell, Erica Bertrand, 4:07.98
Click here for all of the results.