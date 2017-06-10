Area Athletes Shine In All Star Games

Minden-The New West All Star Classic Basketball games were held on Saturday in Minden. The Loup Platte Conference girls All Stars beat the Southwest Conference 74-25. Kearney Catholic’s Kyle Thiele was named the player of the game after scoring 17 points. In the boys game, the SWC held on for a 78-72 win over the LPC after leading at one point 28-9 in the first half. Collin Hahn of Gothenburg was the MVP of the game as he scored 21 points.

In the other two games featuring the Republican Plains Conference and the Fort Kearny Conference the RPAC won the girls game 48-33. Alea Shaner of Cambridge scored 14 points and had a strong defensive game and was named the MVP. In the boys game the FKC won 87-74. Trace Claflin of SEM was the player of the game as he scored 20 points. This was the 15th year for these games that benefit the Nebraska Kidney Association.