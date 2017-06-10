class="post-template-default single single-post postid-241527 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Area Athletes Shine In All Star Games

BY Jayson Jorgensen | June 10, 2017
FKC Girls Game-KRVN Photo

Minden-The New West All Star Classic Basketball games were held on Saturday in Minden. The Loup Platte Conference girls All Stars beat the Southwest Conference 74-25. Kearney Catholic’s Kyle Thiele was named the player of the game after scoring 17 points. In the boys game, the SWC held on for a 78-72 win over the LPC after leading at one point 28-9 in the first half. Collin Hahn of Gothenburg was the MVP of the game as he scored 21 points.

MVP of RPAC vs FKC Girls game. Alea Shaner, with event organizer, Lonna Rowse-KRVN Photo

In the other two games featuring the Republican Plains Conference and the Fort Kearny Conference the RPAC won the girls game 48-33. Alea Shaner of Cambridge scored 14 points and had a strong defensive game and was named the MVP. In the boys game the FKC won 87-74. Trace Claflin of SEM was the player of the game as he scored 20 points. This was the 15th year for these games that benefit the Nebraska Kidney Association.

