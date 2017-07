B-6 Seniors, McCook

Friday, July 21st

Broken Bow vs Holdrege, 4pm

Gothenburg vs Hershland, 6:30pm

McCook gets first round bye, will play Saturday at 7pm

C-7 Seniors, Overton

Friday, July 21st

11:30 am 1 seed Alma (14-2) vs. 8 seed Carl Heath (Curtis-Maywood (1-11)

2:00 pm 4 seed Imperial (5-11) vs. 5 seed Bridgeport (7-16)

7:00 2 seed Bertrand-Loomis (6-5) vs. 7 seedf Ainsworth (4-11)

4:30 pm Gordon (11-11) vs. 6 seed Bandits (Overton) (5-3)