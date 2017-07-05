Area Junior Baseball Tournament Brackets

The American Legion Baseball Junior post season begins this week around the state. Here are some of the local brackets.

The C7 Juniors Area Baseball Tournament starts on Friday in Alma.

Bertrand-Loomis is the top seed.

11 AM Overton (2) vs. Curtis-Maywood (7)

2 PM Bridgeport (3) vs. Kimball (6)

5 PM Shelton-Gibbon (4) vs. Imperial (5)

8 pm Bertrand-Loomis (1) vs. Alma (8)

The B6 juniors will have their Area in Cozad.

Gothenburg is the top seed.