Area Teams Perform Well At State Tennis

The Girls State Tennis Tournament wrapped up on Friday. A number of area players played well and earned medals. McCook won the Class B title by .5 point over Omaha Duchesne. Lexington was 7th, Holdrege finished 8th. Kearney Catholic was 10th. In Class B Number 2# singles Kassidy Michaelis of McCook defeated Brylee Lauby of Lexington in the title match. Katelyn Keffeler of Holdrege finished 3rd in that bracket.

In Number 1# Class B singles, Lilli Fattig of Lexington outlasted Sarah Smith of Holdrege in the 5th place match. In Class B Number 1# Doubles, Lauren Koetter & Kacee Samway of McCook finished second. In Number 2# Doubles, Katherine Kjendal and Sydney Thompson of McCook also finished as the state runner up. Sarah Oldfather & Annie Trettel of Kearney Catholic were 3rd, Danielle Lindeman & Jordan Hagan of Lexington finished 5th. In Class A, Faith Kowalski of Kearney was fourth in Number 1# singles. In Class A, Elkhorn South won the title with 48.5, Lincoln East finished second 39.