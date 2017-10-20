Area Well Represented At State Cross Country

Kearney hosted the State Cross Country Meet on Friday. A number of area teams and runners did very well. Holdrege won the girls Class C state title with 48 points. Members of the team included Jirsie Klein, Kenzie Hurlbert, Lacy Biltoft, Baylee Barnett and Caylin McCormick. Adams Central finished 3rd, Cozad was 5th. Minden was 11th. Individually Klein led Holdrege by finishing 13th. Millard West was the Class A girls champ with 45 points. From the KRVN listening area Hannah Godwin of Kearney placed 12th.

Holdrege was able to repeat as Class C boys champs. Members of the state title team included Gavin Klein, Tyler Peterson, Trevor Matousek, Caden Erickson, Austin Marshall and Jackson Hilyard. The Dusters ran away with the title by scoring 35 points. Kearney Catholic placed 12th. Individually, Minden’s Aidan Wheelock captured the state title with a time of 16:44.0. Klein led Holdrege with a 3rd place finish.

In the Class B girls race, Aurora claimed the state title with 47 points. The Huskies were led by Maya Nachtigal who placed 7th. Individually Lexington’s Madi Smith placed 6th. In the Class B boys race, Lexington finished second to Omaha Skutt. Members of the Lexington squad included, Alexis Hernandez, Damian Ramirez, Yanni Vasquez, Gavin Strauss, Miles Decker and Edvin Ramirez. Hernandez led Lexington with a 4th place finish. Ramirez finished 14th. Luck Stuckey of York placed first in Class B. The Class D boys team title went to Malcom with 36 points. Justin Vrooman of St. Cecilia was 3rd. Click here for all of the results.